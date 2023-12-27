Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Mission: Impossible Controversy: 'I Have No Time'

After participating in some mega intense stunts on the new Mission: Impossible film, Hannah Waddingham has Tom Cruise’s back, for good. The Ted Lasso star is one of the latest actors to join the franchise, and she had nothing but kind things to say about her co-star after spending some time with the Magnolia actor, despite his controversies over the years.

In a recent interview with James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Waddingham talked about joining the Mission: Impossible 8 crew in their latest endeavor, and what it was like working with superstar Tom Cruise. She talked about the grueling filming schedule and how she spent five days on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier with the Jerry Maguire star. While the situation in question was very intense, apparently Cruise was a very supportive person to be doing it with. She said (via The Independent ):

I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.

For context, Cruise has been the subject of a slew of controversies over the years, from his involvement in Scientology, to his messy divorces from Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman. He additionally received a lot of criticism for yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 crew when he felt that they weren’t closely adhering to COVID protocols in 2020. His infamous intensity also isn’t for everyone, and it seems like he’s the subject of a new tabloid story every day. However, all of the tabloid fodder was certainly not reflective of Waddingham’s experience with the star, as she continued to express what a positive experience she had working with Cruise:

He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.

Despite media scrutiny, he seems to be beloved by people he works with. The young actors cast in Top Gun: Maverick were profusive about their appreciation for Cruise’s mentorship while working on the high-flying film. Simon Pegg, who has been working with the actor for almost 15 years also expressed a desire to work with him after the M:I franchise ends , and Emily Blunt has been one of the biggest champions of continuing to work with Cruise, as she constantly campaigns for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel . His public persona may remain be the subject of controversy, however he still seems to be a favorite co-star for many.

Hannah Waddingham discussing production on M:I 8 is great news for fans, as it gives us hope that there will be a new Mission very soon. After the release of Dead Reckoning Part One this year, the follow up film has been the victim of numerous delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which finally came to an end in September. However, director Christopher McQuarrie gave fans a lot to be excited about for the upcoming film when he posted a sneak peak of Waddingham’s character in March. There’s a lot to look forward to, and hopefully M:I 8 is as much fun to watch as the Game of Thrones alum had while making the movie with Cruise.