32 'Terrible' Movies That Won The Golden Raspberry For Worst Picture

There have been a lot of bad movies made in the last half-century and many of those have been nominated for and won the Golden Raspberry Award (or "Razzie") for "Worst Picture." The dubious "honor" has been bestowed on such stinkers as Gigli and Battlefield Earth, for example. It's also gone to some movies that might not deserve the moniker of "worst" even if they aren't the best. Either way, here is our list of just some of the movies that have won the unceremonious trophy for Worst Picture at The Razzies.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Gigli (2003)

Decades after Gigli was released, little is remembered about the actual movie. Sure, people remember that it was a huge box office bomb and we certainly remember the gossip surrounding the film's two stars, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It's been a wild ride over the two over the last couple of decades for Lopez and Affleck. Gigli "won" the Golden Raspberry in 2004.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Distribution Co.)

Showgirls

Where to start with Showgirls? There is a lot to unpack about this Paul Verhoeven-directed film starring Elizabeth Berkeley. It was eviscerated by critics and audiences alike when it was released in 1995. In the years since, many have re-evaluated the movie, and it's become a minor cult flick. In the moment, however, it was considered one of the worst movies ever made. It was nominated for a record 13 Razzies and "winning" a then-record seven, including Worst Picture and Worst Director for Verhoeven. To his credit, Verhoeven accepted his award in person, one of the few to do so.

(Image credit: Associated Film Distribution)

Can't Stop the Music (1980)

Can't Stop the Music is a wild ride. It's sort of, kinda, loosely based on the formation and career of the Th Village People, but it's so completely all over the place, it's easy to see why it was the inspiration for the organizers of the Razzies to invent the awards. As such, it was the first movie to win the Golden Raspberry in 1981.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Swept Away (2002)

2002's Swept Away, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring his then-wife Madonna is, in theory, a romantic comedy. The problem is that both the humor and the romance don't have any heart at all. It's a stilted movie, and in the end, seems pretty much just like an excuse for Ritchie and Madonna to work together and little more. It won the Razzie for Worst Picture in 2003.

(Image credit: Universal)

Cats (2019)

The critical reviews of Cats when it was released in 2019 were wild. It almost became a sport for critics to out-snark each other with their reviews of the universally panned film. Cinemablend wrote some gems in response to the movie. It was hardly a surprise when it won the Worst Movie award in 2020.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Freddy Got Fingered (2000)

One of the few people to accept their award in person was Tom Green for Worst Director and Worst Actor for Freddy Got Fingered at the 2001 awards. It's perfectly subversive for Green to attend, and really, is the best part of the movie that won 8 Razzies in total, including Worst Picture. Frankly, it's amazing that a movie with this bad title even got made.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990)

In the late 1980s, Andrew Dice Clay became the idol of teenage boys all over America. His raunchy stand up act was wildly popular, and that all led to his first starring role in a movie, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane. Of course, the movie, while loved by those teenage fans, was despised by critics, leading to its win in 1991.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Will all due respect to Transformers fans, none of the movies are all that good. Some are worse than others and even strident fans have Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ranked at the bottom of the series. It won the Golden Raspberry for Worst Picture in 2009.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blonde

There was a lot of hype leading to the release of Blonde starring Ana de Armas in a biopic of Marilyn Monroe. When it did come out, critics and audiences didn't quite know what to make of the bizarre approach to the subject matter and while de Armas was praised, the movie was panned. It took home the Razzie at the 2022 ceremony.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures)

The Emoji Movie (2016)

The producers of the 2017 Golden Raspberry winner for Worst Picture, The Emoji Movie, got the last laugh as the movie made over $200 million at the box office and crushed it on streaming. It's wild that the movie ever got made, and even wilder that made so much money.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Striptease (1996)

Striptease is one of the more unfair winners of the Golden Raspberry. The movie, based a hilarious book by Carl Hiaasen, is pretty funny at times with wonderful performances from Burt Reynolds, Ving Rhames, and Robert Patrick especially. It got wrapped up in the blood in the water for Showgirls and never recovered.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Catwoman

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating somewhere in the single digits, Catwoman is consider one of the worst, if not the worst, superhero movies ever. Halle Berry took a lot of flack for her performance as the movie's protagonist, but she took it in stride, appearing at the Razzies to accept her award for Worst Actress, bringing her Oscar for Monster’s Ball along with her.

(Image credit: 20thCentury Studios)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Miles Teller, who played Reid Richards in 2015's Fantastic Four, has acknowledged that is was no fun to be part of a box-office bomb, but that's what this movie was. It was also panned by critics and audiences alike, including by winning the Razzie for Worst Picture.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Cocktail (1988)

The Tom Cruise movie Cocktail was a huge hit in the '80s that has not stood the test of time. The movie, and it's soundtrack, were huge hits, but critics hated it then, and they seem to hate it even more today.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Shining Through (1992)

To be fair, Shining Through is not the worst movie on this list. In a lot of ways, it may the best movie on the list. It's frankly unfair that it "won" the Worst Movie award when it was released the same year as Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, which was nominated and should have been the "winner."

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2011)

When The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 won the Razzie in 2012, it felt like the awards were celebrating the entire series. It was the third Twilight movie to be nominated in successive years, but the first to take home Worst Picture.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Before Mommie Dearest became something of a cult hit on cable TV in the 1980s, it was mostly panned by critics upon its release in 1981, with Faye Dunaway taking the most heat for her portrayal of Hollywood legend Joan Crawford. The movie won was the second winner of the Golden Raspberry in 1981.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Howard The Duck (1986)

Like a few other movies on this list, Howard the Duck was a hit with a certain demographic of mostly teenage boys when it was released in 1986. The special effects, especially of the duck, were pretty terrible and you have to feel bad for Lea Thompson, who had to act her way through a love scene with the puppet. Howard the Duck tied with Prince's Under The Cherry Moon for the Razzie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wild Wild West

In concept, Wild Wild West might have been a good idea, but on the screen the movie, starring Will Smith and Kevin Kline doesn't work on any level. It's a movie that truly deserves its spot on this list.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Diana (The Musical)

Sometimes you have to ask why this was even a thing. Diana, a Broadway musical based on the life of Princess Diana, is, on paper and in practice, a terrible idea. It may not deserve to be on this list, as the "movie" is actually the original Broadway show that was filmed for Netflix. Either way, it's a bad idea.

(Image credit: Carolco)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

There does seem to be a theme in the earliest years of the Razzies - they really didn't like movies that appealed to teenagers. Take, for example, Rambo: First Blood Part II. Wildly popular with some, enough to continue the franchise for decades, but despised by critics. It won in 1985.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

Based on the wildly popular erotic novels, Fifty Shades Of Grey was sure to be a box office hit when it was released in 2015. It made a ton of money, but critics panned it. It won the Worst Movie Razzie, but had to share the award with Fantastic Four. Honestly, they both pretty much deserve it.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Adam Sandler's Jack And Jill is a great example of an actor playing multiple roles in the same movie, but it's a pretty terrible example of comedy and filmmaking. Like a lot of the Sand Man's movies, it crushed at the box office, but it bombed in every other way, including when it won the Razzie in 2011.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Battlefield Earth

John Travolta's passion project Battlefield Earth is often mentioned among the worst movies ever made. It's hard to argue against that notion, as it doesn't even work in a Mystery Science Theater 3000 kind of way. It's not even unintentionally funny, it's just bad. It took home seven Razzies in 2000, including Worst Picture.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Though it made a ton of money and has an all-star cast of Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Robert Redford, Indecent Proposal was a critical disaster and as such, took home the Razzie in 1993. Some would argue that one of the nominees, Body of Evidence, starring Madonna, should have been the "winner" however. Madonna did manage to win Worst Actress though.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The winner for Worst Picture in 1991 is another one of those movies that you have to question why anyone would greenlight the idea. Hudson Hawk is, frankly, a bizarre movie that is theoretically supposed to be a slapstick/surrealist comedy, but it just doesn't work on any level.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Postman (1997)

In total, Kevin Costner's The Postman won all five Golden Raspberry awards for which it was nominated, including Worst Actor and Worst Director for Costner, and Worst Picture. While Waterworld was a similarly panned post-apocalyptic movie starring Costner, at least that movie has been re-evaluated in more recent years. The Postman still stinks.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Leonard Part 6 (1987)

The Bill Cosby vehicle Leonard Part 6 was terrible when it was released and time has not been kind to it, either. The Golden Raspberry committee got this 100% correct and the movie should remain in the dustbin of history.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Director M. Night Shyamalan stepped out of his comfort zone with 2010's The Last Airbender bast on the wildly popular cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender. Unfortunately for Shyamalan and audiences, the movie was hated by fans of the show. That displeasure translated to a Golden Raspberry for Worst Picture.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

With the exception of Star Trey II: The Wrath of Khan, all of the theatrical released starring the original cast of Star Trek have been flawed movies. The fifth release, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, is the biggest miss of the series and it was reward with a Worst Picture award in 1989.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Love Guru

It took years for Mike Myers' career to recover from 2008's The Love Guru. It's that bad of a movie. It won three Razzies, including Worst Actor for the Austin Powers star and Worst Picture. Myers didn't really recover until working on 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody.

(Image credit: Altitude Film Distribution)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)

Just because a classic tale enters the public domain, as Winnie The Pooh did recently, doesn't mean production companies should immediately start trying to exploit it, especially with a horror movie like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. On paper, it might be a fun idea, but it should have remained on paper, that way it wouldn't have won the Worst Picture Razzie in 2023.