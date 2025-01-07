After Jennifer Lopez Finalized Her Divorce From Ben Affleck, An Insider Dropped Claims About How She’s Feeling

The past several years have seen renewed interest in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. Years after calling off their first engagement, the two rekindled their romance in 2021, before finally marrying in the always popular Vegas in 2022. However, after a flurry of rumors surrounding the relationship, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The A-listers just recently settled the divorce, officially marking the end of their two-year marriage. Now, an insider is dropping claims about how the songstress is feeling in the aftermath.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two stars had finally wrapped up their divorce. That development came only weeks after it was reported that the legal process had hit a snag due to the two parties allegedly being unable to agree in some areas. More recently, an insider spoke to People to share some alleged details regarding how the 55-year-old “Jenny from the Block” performer is reportedly doing after the dissolution of her latest marriage. When it comes to the Atlas’ star’s alleged state of mind, the source said this:

The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.

At this point, JLo has been married four times – first, to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and then to Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, before her marriage to Marc Antony from Marc Anthony. The claims from the trade’s source should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment, though there may be reason to believe that the multihyphenate is in a good place. Just recently, she shared an upbeat end-of-year video, which was chock full of photos and videos (and notably without any reference to the Argo director).

Sometime after Jennifer Lopez decided on divorce, she went about filing in a somewhat unusual way. She did so in Los Angeles not only without a lawyer but without a prenuptial agreement as well. That aside, she asked that the attorney’s fees be split, and that neither she nor her ex pay any kind of spousal support moving forward. (Per reports, that latter request was indeed approved.) She and Ben Affleck have also been looking to unload the Beverly Hills mansion they bought together, which was marked with a pricey $68 million price tag.

The Mother actress didn’t speak in depth about the state of her relationship during the last several months. She did, however, open up about the online trolling she experienced following the reports of her and the Oscar winner’s split. JLo noted, though, that she wasn’t going to dwell on the negativity, keeping in mind that she’s a “good person.”

Ben Affleck, meanwhile, is reportedly doing well these days, too. Just recently, he kicked off 2025 in a sweet way, as he spent time with his 12-year-old son, Samuel. He and Jennifer Lopez may not feel the need to address the divorce, considering it’s all done now. With that, both of them (along with their families) are currently in a position to move forward as they see fit.

Anyone hoping to see more of the two former spouses on their screens should take a look at the 2025 movie schedule. Both actors have some productions slated for release.