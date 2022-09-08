Blonde Has Screened, And Critics Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe
The reviews are in for Netflix's NC-17 Marilyn Monroe film.
Audiences have been anticipating seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe when Blonde comes to Netflix in September. Aside from witnessing the detail de Armas brings to the iconic figure, the fact that Blonde is Netflix’s first NC-17 rated film has piqued the interest of potential viewers. Now that Andrew Dominik’s movie has premiered at the Venice Film Festival, critics are weighing in on the actress' performance and the movie that promises “to offend everyone,” according to the director.
Along with Ana de Armas, the film — which is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates and is a fictionalized portrayal of Marilyn Monroe’s life — also features Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy, and many others. Let’s see what the reviews have to say about the film coming to Netflix subscribers on September 28.
Bilge Ebiri of Vulture says Blonde is physically hard to watch and often “feels like a slaughterhouse seen from the animal’s point of view.” The abuse is repetitive, but the movie’s never boring, and Ana de Armas’ portrayal works, the critic says:
Catherine Bray of Empire rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, saying the leading actress’ performance is powerful, and possibly too much so. The critic says while the book explains how Norma Jeane Baker exists separately from her stage persona, Andrew Dominik asks his lead to play a perfect Marilyn Monroe throughout. From the review:
Sophie Monks Kaufman of IndieWire grades the movie a C+, saying Blonde only further tarnishes Marilyn Monroe’s image with its story of victimization and exploitation. According to the review, Andrew Dominik admonishes the world for seeing the actress as nothing more than a breathy blonde with daddy issues, but then he treats her the same way. In the critic’s words:
Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair agrees with other critics that this nearly three-hour film is “brutal” to watch. Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death, this critic chooses to view Blonde through the lens of other women — including Britney Spears — who have been beaten down by the pressures that come with fame. The review questions if Andrew Dominik is aware that he is not dissimilar to the people he is demonizing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety addresses critiques of Ana de Armas’ casting, particularly in regards to her Cuban accent, saying he hears just “the flicker, the echo of a Cuban inflection,” and that a big deal should not be made of it, because the actress absolutely becomes Marilyn Monroe. In the critic's words:
Blonde certainly sounds like a tough watch, but it’s undoubtedly a film many will want to experience for themselves – especially Marilyn Monroe’s biggest fans. The film will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. Be sure to check out our 2022 Netflix Movie Schedule to see what else is coming to the streaming service, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater.
