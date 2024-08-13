An Animated Movie With Just 6% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Absolutely Dominating On Netflix Right Now

The 2024 movie schedule has been a solid in regard to animated movies, with anticipated sequels like Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 (which critics loved) still holding firm in the box office top ten. But the best streaming services offer an impressive lineup of options for those cozy family movie nights at home. The real jaw-dropper, though, is the movie currently trending at number one on Netflix. Believe it or not, the 2017 animated flop The Emoji Movie is totally dominating Netflix right now. Who would’ve guessed that this critically derided film would find its second wind and capture the hearts of streamers everywhere?

Despite its initial critical panning, with a meager 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a mere 12 on Metacritic, the film has found a new audience while sitting alongside the best movies on Netflix. Now, years later, The Emoji Movie is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. After debuting on the platform, those with a subscription are helping the movie climb to the top of the platform's charts. This could suggest that the film's vibrant animation and simple storyline still appeal to audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment.

The Emoji Movie, directed by Tony Leondis, features the voice talents of T.J. Miller, James Corden, and Anna Faris. The film dives into the colorful world inside a smartphone, following the character Gene, an emoji that can display multiple expressions, on his quest to become "normal." Despite its creative premise, the film was met with harsh reviews upon release, criticized for its shallow plot and excessive product placement. The Razzies named it the worst movie of 2017 , which is an award the movie (won?) took home. Nevertheless, the flick was a mild success, grossing $217 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

Netflix's Top Ten trending movies offer some surprising insights. Here’s the current lineup (as of this writing), along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores:

1. The Emoji Movie (6%)

2. Night School (27%)

3. Inside the Mind of a Dog (N/A)

4. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (38%)

5. Trolls Band Together (63%)

6. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (62%)

7. Jack Reacher (64 %)

8. The Lorax (54%)

9. White Chicks (15%)

10. The Cat in the Hat (10%)

One thing stands out: many of the top-performing films were not well-received by critics. This highlights the disconnect that often exists between critical opinions and audience preferences.

Also, animation continues to dominate the streaming world, with several animated features trending on Netflix alongside Emoji Movie. Titles like the recent Trolls Band Together and the classic The Lorax are captivating audiences. Despite the Dr. Seuss adaptation earning a modest 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a reminder that critical scores often don’t reflect audience enjoyment. Animated films tend to have a longer shelf life due to their universal appeal and ability to engage both children and adults. Their success on streaming platforms highlights the medium's resilience and adaptability, capturing the imagination of viewers across generations.

The Emoji Movie serves as a prime example of how films can find new life through streaming services. With the ability to reach broader audiences and benefit from changing viewer dynamics, films that initially falter in theaters can become streaming hits. The film's unexpected rise on Netflix also reflects the changing nature of film consumption, where accessibility and convenience often trump critical reception.

