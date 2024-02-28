Halle Berry Pokes Fun At Catwoman’s Razzie Win 19 Years Later

To counteract the prestige of award shows like the Oscars or Golden Globes, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, have been awarding what the voting body regards as the worst movies in cinematic history since the ‘80s. As you can imagine, most nominees and winners opt out of attending the annual ceremony. However, 19 years ago, Halle Berry decided to accept her Razzie for “Worst Actress” in Catwoman. Now, the actor is reminding us all how iconic it was and poking fun at that moment.

Halle Berry took to Twitter this week to share the moment when she decided to give a speech for the award and she was such a good sport! Check it out:

shout out to my girls who loved catwoman then and now 😌 https://t.co/0ZU7tREa5eFebruary 27, 2024 See more

When the star earned that prize, she had become the first (and only) Black actress to win the Oscar for Best Actress . So, when she scooped up the Razzie for 2004’s Catwoman, she cleverly decided to bring her Oscar along and poke fun at herself. In the video, she can be seen pretending to cry, which is a direct reference to her memorably getting choked up during her 2002 Oscars acceptance speech for Monster’s Ball.

Halle Berry held up her Oscar and said she doesn’t have to give it back now that she’s a Razzie winner because it already has her name on it. She also hilariously thanked Warner Bros. for putting her in a “piece of shit, god awful movie” before she joked that the superhero movie was just what her career “needed.”

As the fan-favorite star reposted the moment on her social media, she said “shout out to my girls who loved Catwoman then and now.” While the 2004 flop is mostly viewed as a failure on the commercial and critical fronts, the Boomerang alum has previously disclosed that “so many people” have come up to her to say that they “loved the movie.” Quite a few people responded by proudly sharing that they are fans of the movie too, dropping comments such as these:

“Been that girl, still that girl, will forever be that girl. Purr!” - @heypierreking

“Halle Berry, gracefully accepting a Razzie with an Oscar in the other hand, is peak confidence. It's a masterclass in not taking yourself too seriously, all while knowing your worth.” - @franklyankish

“One of my all time favourite movies. It's a comfort film for me.” - @rynehelm

“They didn’t get it but I did, queen ❤️” - @fonzfranc

Though its still rewatched, and has inspired Halloween costumes like Halle Bailey’s one year, the Warner Bros. movie flopped big time. It grossed $84 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $100 million. The movie also has a staggeringly low Rotten Tomatoes score, with an eight percent Tomatometer and 18 percent audience score.