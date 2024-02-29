The Best 2000s Movies Streaming On Netflix

Let’s be real, sometimes there’s so many new on Netflix movies to scroll through, that one doesn’t even know where to start. But, if you happen to be looking to watch some of the best movies of the 2000s , we’ve scoured the streaming service’s vast library! Check out what great films from the first decade of the 21st century you should add to your queue!

The current selection of 2000s movies is a diverse one that features everything from critically-acclaimed hits, to memorable comedies and action-packed blockbusters. Fuel your 2000s nostalgia with our top picks from the era.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Training Day (2001)

One of the best crime thrillers not only of the 2000s, but of all time, is certainly Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day. The movie earned Denzel Washington his second Academy Award win as LAPD narcotics officer Alonzo Harris, who has a partner in Ethan Hawke’s Jake Hoyt, as they patrol the City of Angels across a 24-hour period. The incredible performances from Washington and Hawke alone make Training Day worth your time when you open Netflix.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Oh, to be “thirty, flirty and thriving!” 13 Going On 30 is one of the most charming romantic comedies of the era thanks to the undeniable chemistry of Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in this time-twisting feel-good movie. It’s a joy to see Garner play Jenna Rink, a thirteen-year-old girl who wishes she was all grown up, and wakes up as a full-blown adult. We’ll never look at Razzles the same again and we're pretty sure no one has done “Thriller” better since this 2004 movie hit theaters.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

After Julia Roberts ruled the 1990s with a string of romantic comedies, the actress took a turn in her career with the biographical legal drama, Erin Brockovich. The movie, directed by Steven Soderbergh, follows the true story of Brockovich, an unemployed single mother of three who initiated a legal case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company over its culpability for the Hinkley groundwater contamination incident. When the movie came out, it was a huge hit and gave Roberts her first and only Academy Award win.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hellboy (2004)

The 2000s was a decade that would see early hints of the superhero genre blowing up, through movies for the X-Men, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and so forth. During the decade, Guillermo del Toro also adapted the Dark Horse Comics character, Hellboy, with Ron Perlman behind the red demonic hero. The first Hellboy movie adaptation cleverly blends science fiction, fantasy and action in one, along with confronting del Toro’s usual fascination with monsters.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Walk To Remember (2002)

Nicholas Sparks books started gaining popularity in the late ‘90s, especially when his breakthrough novel, The Notebook hit shelves in 1996. The 2000s would see the adaptation of The Notebook, alongside Nights in Rodanthe, but before that, Mandy Moore and Shane West starred in 2002’s A Walk To Remember. The sweet coming-of-age romantic drama is about two teens who fall in love while they both participate in a school drama production. Little does he know, the object of his affection is holding a big secret regarding her health.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

School Of Rock (2003)

One of the most beloved comedies of the 2000s is most certainly the Jack Black-led School of Rock. At the time, it became the highest-grossing music-themed comedy of all time (before Pitch Perfect took its spot in 2015). The movie follows a rock guitarist who becomes a substitute teacher at a prep school after being fired from his band, and gets his fourth graders into rock music in order to win a Battle of the Bands competition.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

King Kong (2005)

Following Peter Jackson finishing the masterful Lord of the Rings trilogy in 2003, the director brought a new take to King Kong in 2005 starring Andy Serkis, Naomi Watts, Jack Black and Adrien Brody. The movie is an incredibly immersive action film that stands among one of the most impressive movies in the genre of the time. In this version about the classic movie monster, a filmmaker and cast of actors venture to Skull Island to shoot a movie set there when King Kong makes a stunning appearance. Check out how it ranks among every live-action King Kong movie .

(Image credit: Universal)

The Holiday (2006)

If you like Jack Black and 2000s movies, let’s complete the trifecta with one more great movie starring the actor from the decade: The Holiday. The movie, which made our list of the best Christmas movies of all time , is about two women from the other side of the globe who decide to swap houses for the holiday season. Cameron Diaz’s Amanda ventures out to Kate Winslet’s Iris’ countryside English home, whilst Iris goes to Los Angeles and each of their love life woes are cured when Amanda meets Iris’ brother (played by Jude Law) and Iris meets Amanda’s coworker, Miles (Jack Black).

(Image credit: Universal)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Another iconic comedy from the 2000s to check out on Netflix is Meet The Parents, starring Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro. The movie is about Stiller’s Greg Focker meeting the parents of his girlfriend for the first time amidst his plans to propose to her in front of her whole family, and her sister’s own wedding. However, just about everything goes wrong, and it’s comedic gold to see Stiller play off of DeNiro’s hilariously difficult father to his girlfriend.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mystic River (2003)

Then there’s Clint Eastwood’s neo-noir crime drama, Mystic River, starring Sean Penn, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne and Laura Linney. The movie is about three men, who are former childhood friends whose lives are simutaneously rocked by a family tragedy. The movie is full of strong performances with a dark, yet complex story at its center.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mamma Mia (2008)

Few musicals can bring up serotonin levels like 2008’s Mamma Mia! starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski. Based on the Broadway hit of the same name, and using the music of ABBA, Mamma Mia tells the story of Sophie (Seyfried), who decides to invite the three men who could be her father (Firth, Skarsgard and Brosnan) to her wedding in her home in Greece after reading the diary of her mother (Streep).

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

Oldboy (2003)

Lastly, one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the 2000s is on Netflix, and is most definitely worth your time if you’re an action fan! Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy is about a man who breaks free from a 15-year imprisonment, only to remain enraptured in a web of conspiracy and violence as he seeks his revenge for the time he lost.

Enjoy streaming movies from the 2000s with these titles (and many more) now, with your Netflix subscription!