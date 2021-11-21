The Best Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Matrix

In the spring of 1999, The Wachowskis introduced unsuspecting audiences to the wild and sometimes hard to understand techno thriller The Matrix, ushering in a new era for blockbuster action movies. In the 22 years since the arrival of Keanu Reeves’ Neo, aka “The One,” multiple titles in the Matrix movies franchise have come and gone (with another installment right around the corner), but millions of fans around the world have remained true to the groundbreaking sci-fi spectacle.

If you are looking for a gift ideas for the person like that in your life, you have come to the right place because we have plenty of options for anyone looking for some of the best The Matrix gifts money can buy. But don’t worry, you won’t find any protein-rich porridge here…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Matrix Trilogy 4K Collection

I know what you’re thinking — all three movies in The Matrix franchise are streaming on HBO Max. And while that may be true, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions are all on Warner Bros.’ streaming service (and all in 4KUHD), those versions don’t come with the insane amount of content that accompany the three films in the Matrix Trilogy 4K Collection. Included with the set are nine discs of bonus content including multiple commentary tracks for each installment in the franchise, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and loads and loads of other features. Plus, you can still watch these movies when your internet inevitably goes down.

(Image credit: Etsy)

A Matrix Code Lamp

The scrolling falling code seen throughout The Matrix and its two sequels has become one of the most iconic visuals of the franchise and one that immediately takes you back to the spring of 1999. This Matrix code lamp is perfect for someone who is both obsessed with the movie and fonts, and wants to have a reminder either on their desk, on a shelf, or next to their TV during a three-movie marathon. The sleek design of this lamp makes it look like it was pulled directly from the bridge of the Nebuchadnezzar, and comes with a USB cable which lets you plug it into your TV, computer, or anything else with a port.

(Image credit: Funko)

The Matrix Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures

Like any popular movie franchise, The Matrix has its fair share of Funko Pop! vinyl figures, with even more on the way thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections. Here you can find an assortment of figures to choose from, but be warned, all of the recently announced models won’t ship until February 2022. Make sure to keep that in mind when pursuing gifts for that special The Matrix fan in your life.



(Image credit: Etsy)

There Is No Spoon Minimalist Art Print

The only thing better than a poster of your favorite movie is a poster with a minimalist design based on that movie. Just take a look at this print calling back to one of the most quotable lines in The Matrix. With a great use of contrast of green (which can be found all throughout the movie) and white, the print pops out and grabs your attention.

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

The Matrix Scrolling Code T-Shirt

What better way to tell the world you are a fan of The Matrix than by wearing a t-shirt with movie’s iconic scrolling code plastered all over the front? This shirt is just one of many options to choose from on the Hot Topic website, giving you multiple ways for you or you loved one to show off their love for the franchise.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Matrix — Music From The Motion Picture Vinyl Record

If you are looking for a time capsule with great examples of music from the final years of the 20th Century, then you need to check out The Matrix — Music from the Soundtrack pressed on clear vinyl with red and blue swirl. This double-LP comes loaded with 12 tracks featured throughout the groundbreaking motion picture event and is perfect for not only fans of the movie but also late-1990s metal and techno. Please note, the album isn’t released until December 3, 2021, but will arrive well before Christmas with Amazon’s various shipping options.

(Image credit: Etsy)

Follow The White Rabbit Earrings

These hand-painted earrings, which include the iconic line “Follow the white rabbit,” are perfect for anyone who is a fan of The Matrix and eye-catching jewelry, especially for someone trying to get a certain hacker-turned-messiah’s attention.

(Image credit: Smart Pop)

Taking The Red Pill: Science, Philosophy And Religion In The Matrix Paperback Book

Edited by Glenn Yeffeth, the 2003 book Taking the Red Pill: Science, Philosophy and Religion in The Matrix is perfect for someone who has always wanted to take a deep dive into all the questions posed throughout The Matrix. Over the course of 288 pages, technologists, scientists, philosophers, and science fiction writers explore the hidden meanings of the movie and how it applies to the world around us.

(Image credit: Fine Art America)

The Matrix Puzzle

This puzzle is perfect for someone who has seen the movies dozens of times but is still preparing for a marathon ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections this holiday season because it gives them something to do while sitting on the couch for nearly eight hours straight. The puzzle comes in two sizes — 500 pieces and 1,000 pieces — and features two nearly-identical red and blue sections. But be careful because this looks like it’s quite the challenge.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Heat-Activated Matrix Coffee Mug

And then there is the heat-activated Matrix mug. At first, it looks like just another black ceramic mug, but pour in some hot coffee or tea and see what happens. Slowly The Matrix logo and iconic falling code text begins to appear, giving you a cool way to enjoy your hot beverage (or Cypher’s moonshine) this holiday season.

Well, this should certainly be enough gifts for those big fans of The Matrix in your life. And while you wait for the holidays, check out our crazy theory heading into The Matrix Resurrections.