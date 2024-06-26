The Bodyguard And Night At The Museum Actor Bill Cobbs Is Dead At 90

Recognized as one of the best and most prolific character actors of the ‘80s and ‘90s , there’s a chance that the legendary Bill Cobbs has appeared in several of your favorite movies or TV shows. A versatile talent, his presence was one that was always welcomed on whatever screen he graced. It’s that momentous legacy that brings us here today, as we remember Mr. Cobbs in light of his passing at the age of 90.

As reported by TMZ , Bill Cobbs’ death was confirmed by Chuck I. Jones, his publicist. While not totally confirmed, the suspected cause of death is a recent case of pneumonia that Mr. Cobbs was fighting through. Having just recently celebrated his 90th birthday, Bill died at home last night.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to share our sincerest condolences with Bill Cobbs’ friends and family. May his memory comfort them when they most need it, as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.

