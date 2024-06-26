The Bodyguard And Night At The Museum Actor Bill Cobbs Is Dead At 90
The legendary character actor leaves behind an immense legacy.
Recognized as one of the best and most prolific character actors of the ‘80s and ‘90s, there’s a chance that the legendary Bill Cobbs has appeared in several of your favorite movies or TV shows. A versatile talent, his presence was one that was always welcomed on whatever screen he graced. It’s that momentous legacy that brings us here today, as we remember Mr. Cobbs in light of his passing at the age of 90.
As reported by TMZ, Bill Cobbs’ death was confirmed by Chuck I. Jones, his publicist. While not totally confirmed, the suspected cause of death is a recent case of pneumonia that Mr. Cobbs was fighting through. Having just recently celebrated his 90th birthday, Bill died at home last night.
We here at CinemaBlend would like to share our sincerest condolences with Bill Cobbs’ friends and family. May his memory comfort them when they most need it, as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.
More to come…
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.