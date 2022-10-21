The Conjuring 4 Is Happening, And The Horror Sequel Is Bringing Back A Familiar Talent

No, The Conjuring universe is not dead yet. Over nearly a decade, James Wan’s horror franchise has produced success after success, and now a fourth Conjuring movie has been green lit at New Line. The Conjuring 4 is happening, and the creatives behind the movie series have signed on as well.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has been hired to write The Conjuring 4 following the writer previously penning the last two Conjuring movies, 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, per The Hollywood Reporter . Additionally, James Wan and Peter Safran will produce the project, as they have with every movie in the Conjuring universe thus far.

And what about Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s Ed and Lorraine Warren? Per the report, the actors are “expected to reprise their roles” but no official deals have been made yet. The actors have been the stars of every Conjuring movie thus far, along with one of the franchise’s spinoffs, 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home. The Warrens were real American paranormal investigators with a host of cases that are ample stories for great horror movies.

The original 2013 film portrayed the Warrens' investigation of the Enfield poltergeist case, while the second movie was about the Amityville haunting. The most recent Conjuring movie was about the murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which was the first American murder trial to claim demonic possession as a defense in court.

For the fourth film, it has not been revealed what the next subject matter will be, but if it’s centered on Ed and Lorraine Warren, there’s still a few cases the movies have yet to dramatize for our entertainment. As news of The Conjuring 4 is announced, the sequel to The Nun starring Vera Farmiga’s sister , Taissa Farmiga is reportedly shooting in France ahead of a release date set for September 8, 2023 under director Michael Chaves , who helmed The Curse of La Llorona and The Devil Made Me Do It.

With that in mind, The Conjuring 4 will be the tenth entry into the universe that James Wan crafted starting with 2013’s first Conjuring movie. The franchise has been a major original property for Warner Bros over the years, grossing over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Although James Wan has stepped away from directing The Conjuring films after the second film, the franchise has generally kept its quality across its films.