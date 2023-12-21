Suicide Squad Director Offers New Look At Jared Leto’s Joker

The DC Extended Universe has had plenty of peaks and valleys since its inception, including some notable missteps. The original Suicide Squad is in that category, with director David Ayer being honest about the way the studio interfered with his vision- particularly related to the Clown Prince of Crime. The Suicide Squad director recently offered a new look at Jared Leto's Joker.

While DC fans are looking forward to the upcoming DC movies heading to theaters, there are some who are still hung up on the past. Specifically fans who want to see the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad happen. The filmmaker has been keeping excitement up thanks to unseen images from his movie, recently posting a new Joker image on Twitter. Check it out below:

You can't deny that this is a striking image. Jared Leto might not be everyone's favorite Joker, but he's his look is definitely a unique one that captured the public's attention. Although unfortunately much of Joker's role was cut out of Suicide Squad, resulting him in being a strange presence in the theatrical cut.

David Ayer shared this new image of Leto's Joker to his over 538k followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. It's sure to quickly go viral, thanks to fans who want to see the director's original take on the movie. But with new DCU co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran forming a new shared universe, it seems unlikely that this will ever happen.

While Jared Leto was expected to have a major presence in the former DCEU after being cast cast as Joker, Suicide Squad ended up being his only starring role. Although Leto briefly reprise his role for Snyder Cut reshoots, bringing a new Knightmare sequence to life in the process. But there's presumably a great deal of footage from David Ayer's movie that we might never actually see.

As previously mentioned, a new shared universe is being formed, which should begin with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. The first slate of projects it titled Gods and Monsters, and unfortunately doesn't feature the Ayer Cut. So that project remains a pipe dream for the time being, although smart money says the filmmaker will keep hope alive online.

While the theatrical cut of Ayer's blockbuster failed to resonate with audiences, it was a box office success. What's more, Suicide Squad even won an Oscar for makeup and hair. It also inspired the spinoff Birds of Prey as well as James Gunn's reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad. So we'll just have to see if the titular team of villains ends up returning to big screen anytime soon. Fingers crosssed.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman 2 on December 22nd, which will be the final installment in the DCEU. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.