The End Of Oak Street’s Director Told Us What Led To That Kinky Dinosaur Scene
Even dinosaurs have desires.
Spoilers for The End of Oak Street are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters right now.
When I went to see The End of Oak Street in theaters following its premiere on the 2026 movie schedule, I expected jump scares, dinosaurs, wild chase sequences and brutal action. What I didn’t expect to see was two dinosaurs having sex. Yes, you read that right: there is one kinky scene in David Robert Mitchell’s movie that features two of the prehistoric creatures, so CinemaBlend asked the director about it.
Now, the wildly reviewed The End of Oak Street makes an effort to show that the dinosaurs don’t just kill. They also search for food, they make people’s backyards their bathrooms, and they have intercourse. They’re living their day-to-day lives in a world where part of a city just happened to show up. So, speaking specifically about that, the moment involving dinosaurs having sex on someone’s roof and how he came up with it, director/writer David Robert Mitchell told CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb:
It was in thinking about how to make these creatures real that Mitchell came up with the idea of the dinosaurs doing it on top of someone’s house. The need for food, water and reproduction are basic elements of life, so it’d only be natural to see all that happening in the movie, as the director pointed out:
Mitchell went on to say that he wrote the scene “pretty quickly,” and he was “very happy” that it not only was able to be in the movie but was a moment that “people have responded” to.
I mean, it’s kind of hard not to respond to, because not only is it a memorable scene by itself, it’s also very relevant to the overarching story. Throughout most of The End of Oak Street, Anne Hathaway’s Denise and Ewan McGregor’s Greg are having issues with their marriage and constantly arguing. While out on a walk, they see two dinosaurs being intimate and, like me and I'd assume most viewers, were shocked by what they witnessed.
So, Denise took a photo of her husband in front of the dinos, and he posed like he was a tourist in this prehistoric land. It was a funny moment, and then it served as an instance of love and light for Hathaway’s character to look back on after Greg got eaten and she was trying to fight her way home with her kids.
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Even at the end of The End of Oak Street, this photo is hanging on the family’s wall years after their interactions with the dinosaurs.
So, the kinky dinosaur scene was vital to this film, and it helped show how these creatures live when they aren’t chasing and eating humans and other animals (don’t worry, Starbuck, the family’s dog and one of my new favorite fictional pets, does not die in the movie). Ultimately, it was a wild moment to include; however, I do see why David Robert Mitchell did it, and it certainly is one of many reasons why The End of Oak Street is such a surprising and wild dinosaur movie.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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