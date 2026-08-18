The End Of Oak Street’s Director Told Us What Led To That Kinky Dinosaur Scene

Spoilers for The End of Oak Street are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

When I went to see The End of Oak Street in theaters following its premiere on the 2026 movie schedule , I expected jump scares, dinosaurs, wild chase sequences and brutal action. What I didn’t expect to see was two dinosaurs having sex. Yes, you read that right: there is one kinky scene in David Robert Mitchell’s movie that features two of the prehistoric creatures, so CinemaBlend asked the director about it.

Now, the wildly reviewed The End of Oak Street makes an effort to show that the dinosaurs don’t just kill. They also search for food, they make people’s backyards their bathrooms, and they have intercourse. They’re living their day-to-day lives in a world where part of a city just happened to show up. So, speaking specifically about that, the moment involving dinosaurs having sex on someone’s roof and how he came up with it, director/writer David Robert Mitchell told CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb:

For me, if I'm going to write a script, I set aside some time, and it's a very intense period where I'm just all in on writing. It’s every day; I'm thinking about it constantly. I'm going through research materials and just living it. And yeah, I don't know exactly [what to] say other than I thought, ‘Well, I want these animals to feel real. I want them to I want there to be life.’

It was in thinking about how to make these creatures real that Mitchell came up with the idea of the dinosaurs doing it on top of someone’s house. The need for food, water and reproduction are basic elements of life, so it’d only be natural to see all that happening in the movie, as the director pointed out:

You know, the idea that they're just, you know, eating from someone's garden or drinking out of a pool or doing the things that they would do in their natural environment. And I thought, ‘You know, I would love to put this scene together.’

Mitchell went on to say that he wrote the scene “pretty quickly,” and he was “very happy” that it not only was able to be in the movie but was a moment that “people have responded” to.

I mean, it’s kind of hard not to respond to, because not only is it a memorable scene by itself, it’s also very relevant to the overarching story. Throughout most of The End of Oak Street, Anne Hathaway’s Denise and Ewan McGregor’s Greg are having issues with their marriage and constantly arguing. While out on a walk, they see two dinosaurs being intimate and, like me and I'd assume most viewers, were shocked by what they witnessed.

So, Denise took a photo of her husband in front of the dinos, and he posed like he was a tourist in this prehistoric land. It was a funny moment, and then it served as an instance of love and light for Hathaway’s character to look back on after Greg got eaten and she was trying to fight her way home with her kids.

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Even at the end of The End of Oak Street , this photo is hanging on the family’s wall years after their interactions with the dinosaurs.