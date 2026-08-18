The Big 60 Minutes Plan Bari Weiss (Reportedly) Has Ahead Of The Show’s Return

60 Minutes has seen a series of changes over the past few months, with said alterations having been initiated by new series EP Nick Bilton and CBS News head Bari Weiss. Multiple correspondents and producers were let go, while others exited the program on their own. Considering the various behind-the-scenes shifts, there have been questions regarding what the storied news magazine show will be like when it returns to the air for Season 59 in September. In the meantime, Weiss reportedly has a plan to drum up buzz.

It would seem that Weiss may be looking to usher in the return of 60 Minutes in a major way. According to a new report from Puck, the aforementioned editor-in-chief is spearheading a major marketing blitz for the show in the lead-up to its season premiere. Insiders who spoke to the news outlet claimed a “multipronged, cross-platform campaign” had been initiated and would include significant TV promotion. The alleged goal of this approach is to highlight the show’s new additions but also emphasize that the core essence of the show remains intact.

As for how much all this is going to cost, exact figures weren’t provided to Puck. What was alleged, however, was that Weiss was handed “a blank check” for this particular marketing push. Per this report, 60’s new season marks a pivotal point for the show, and it’s argued that its performance will also help define Weiss’ tenure at CBS. With that assertion in mind, a network source also said, “This has to work.”

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Bari Weiss was named CBS News’ editor-in-chief in October 2025 by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who also moved to acquire her Free Press media company. Since taking on the big job, Weiss has been criticized for some of the moves she’s made, including her decision to pull a 60 Minutes story on an El Salvador prison at the last minute back in December. Some, including former members of the show’s team, have also accused Weiss of exuding political partiality when it comes to news coverage.

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This past May, Weiss and co. made headlines after correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega were fired alongside EP Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. Shortly after, longtime correspondent Scott Pelley was also fired after accusing Weiss of “murdering” the show. New talent has since been added to the series, as Sebastian Junger, Gianna Toboni, Gianna Toboni, Trevor Phillips and Ariel Levy have all joined as contributors and correspondents. They’ll join veteran anchors Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl and Jon Wertheim.

Insiders have been sharing claims about what the atmosphere at 60 Minutes has been like behind the scenes, and it’s been alleged that staffers have been “anxious” ahead of the new season. That sense of anxiety is allegedly due to uncertainty as to whether the upcoming episodes will go off without a hitch. Nick Bilton and Weiss are reportedly “acutely aware" of the negative headlines surrounding the show and are seeking to improve it for the better.

A common report that’s also been shared is that Bari Weiss has David Ellison’s support and, per Puck, this apparent marketing campaign is an extension of that trust. Should this information be legitimate, it may not be long before ads overrun the airwaves. Whether such a push will be successful is hard to say.

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60 Minutes Season 59 premieres on CBS on September 13 amid the 2026 TV schedule.