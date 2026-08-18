Alan Ritchson On 'Luxury' And 'Burden' Of Creating A Reacher Spinoff
It's a double-edged sword, for sure.
Alan Ritchson wants to do Reacher for a long time, and Lee Child has written enough novels about Jack Reacher to keep the book-to-screen adaptation going for 30 seasons if they really wanted to. Meanwhile, Neagley, the new Reacher spinoff, is in a different situation. It’s a very new section of this world with very little source material to work with. Now Ritchson has opened up about the “luxury” and “burden” of introducing this spinoff.
At the moment, Season 4 of Reacher is airing on the 2026 TV schedule, Season 5 is in production, and Prime Video is getting ready to premiere its spinoff, Neagley, in September. So, while speaking with the AP about his own show continuing while a new series debuts, Alan Ritchson said:
I totally see what he’s saying here. Reacher has the luxury of being based on Lee Child’s bestselling books. However, it can also be a burden to be beholden to said source material. Meanwhile, Neagley’s story is not explored in nearly as much detail in the books, so the new show has the luxury of building something essentially from scratch. However, that’s also a big challenge, and, in its own way, a burden. So, both these shows are holding their own unique double-edged swords.
Then, when you put the shows together, you get a new wonderful challenge. That’s because Reacher and Neagley are connected. Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley was introduced on Alan Ritchson’s show, and we know the Jack Reacher actor will appear in the spinoff. So, the projects have to find a balance between standing on their own and acknowledging each other.
Personally, I’m interested to see how they do that in the long-run, because Neagley and Reacher are quite different. Of course, the source material is one reason why, seeing as Sten’s show can go in new directions, while Ritchson’s is based on books. However, they’re also different in the sense that Reacher tells a new story with new characters every single season, whereas Neagley will stay in the same world with the same people season after season (pending renewal).
So, overall, I get why Ritchson described Neagley as both a “luxury” and a “burden.” On the one hand, it’s amazing to expand the world in a new way. On the other, it’s a challenge to do just that in a way that is both fresh and loyal to the universe that’s already built.
Now, to see if they do this successfully, you can stream new episodes of Reacher every Wednesday with an Amazon Prime subscription. Then, on September 16, you’ll be able to enter the world of Neagley when Season 1 drops.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.