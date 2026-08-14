Anne Hathaway Was Ready And Willing To Do The End Of Oak Street, Despite Her Crazy Busy 2026
She's been doing the most!
I can’t stop thinking about how Anne Hathaway is the lead of five movies on the 2026 release schedule. First she played a pop star in A24’s Mother Mary, then she had two commercial hits in The Devil Wears Prada and The Odyssey. Which brings us to this weekend, where she stars in the dinosaur film The End Of Oak Street. How the heck?
CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb spoke to The End Of Oak Street’s writer/director David Robert Mitchell and producer J.J. Abrams. During the interview, he had to ask if there was any difficulty nailing down the most popular actress in Hollywood. In Mitchell’s words:
You would think, right? Let me try to make sense of it based on what we know about when her five 2026 films were filmed. Mother Mary filmed between May 2023 and July 2024 – so that one was a long time in the making. Then, The End Of Oak Street was actually filmed back in March to June of 2024 and was originally going to come out last May.
But, last year had to be Hathaway’s busiest time because both Verity and The Odyssey were in production the first half of 2026. Hathaway then jumped to The Devil Wears Prada from June to October 2025. Getting Hathaway on board for The End Of Oak Street wasn’t an issue. But, Abrams did mention one way her busy schedule got in the way just a tiny bit. In his words:
The End Of Oak Street has Anne Hathaway playing Denise Platt, who is an aspiring novelist, wife to Ewan McGregor’s Greg. She’s also the mother to two kids Audrey and Brian (played by Maisy Stella and Christian Convery). In the film from the writer/director of It Follows, their quiet suburban neighborhood gets disrupted by a sudden appearance of prehistoric creatures.
At a previous event CinemaBlend attended, J.J. Abrams likened the film to Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist. You’d think he’d say Jurassic Park from the outside in, wouldn’t you? And, while some have theorized it’s connected to Cloverfield, Abrams has confirmed no, it’s not.
The End Of Oak Street is earning positive reviews from critics who are calling it “crowd-pleasing,” a “good time” and a “rose-tinted romp through Spielberg’s ’80s”. The thriller will perhaps have us thinking for the fourth time this year, “What can’t Anne Hathaway do?” The new movie is now playing only in theaters.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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