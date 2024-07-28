More times than not, if there is a pet in a movie, we’re going to love them more than the rest of the cast . We’ve seen it in everything from family-friendly comedies like Babe to all-time great sci-fi thrillers like Alien and countless others. And since we had so much fun looking back on the greatest movie dogs , we thought we’d give the rest of the animal kingdom some love by breaking down 32 of the best pets in Hollywood history.

Let’s look at some of the beloved cats, dogs, fish, and alien creatures that have stolen our hearts over the years.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

While the rest of his siblings are off causing all kinds of mayhem in Kingston Falls, Gizmo spends the entirety of Gremlins being not only a cute and adorable pet, but also a brave companion for Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan). He’s not your typical pet, but this furry and brave mogwai is a creature we’d all love to have in our house.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Beethoven (Beethoven)

Sure, Beethoven destroys the Newton home on more than one occasion, likes to steal bacon, and uses dress shoes as his chew toys, but there’s no denying this massive St. Bernard is one of the best movie pets in Hollywood history. Like, come on, he even turns George Newton (Charles Grodin) from a neurotic mess of a man who hates dogs to a slightly less neurotic man who takes in no fewer than a dozen dogs at the end of the movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Babe (Babe)

Babe, one of the best family movies from the ‘90s, features what is perhaps the most beloved on-screen pig in Hollywood history. The titular sheep-pig, which warmed everyone’s hearts including James Cromwell’s farmer in the 1995 classic, never lets the other animals’ comments or attitudes get the best of him.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Jonesy (Alien)

One of only two survivors of the Nostromo incident in Alien, Jonesy the cat has become one of the most recognizable felines in Hollywood history. The orange tabby cat that was on a yearslong mission to deep space for some reason, shows up again in Aliens, but doesn’t get to leave Earth’s orbit, which is a shame.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Oliver (Oliver & Company)

Sure Billy Joel’s Dodger is the definition of cool in Oliver & Company, but the titular feline is there to melt our hearts and teach us about bravery and new beginnings. Though he starts out as an orphan, Oliver, an adorable kitten voiced by Joey Lawrence, does eventually find a family and does everything he can to make it his forever home.

(Image credit: MGM)

Toto (The Wizard Of Oz)

One of the most well-known terriers in Hollywood history, Toto is a major part of The Wizard of Oz and is quite crucial to its plot. Not only does he give the Wicked Witch of the West a hard time throughout the movie, but he also doesn’t fall for the Wizard’s act and exposes him for the fraud he is.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hedwig (The Harry Potter Movies)

What other movie pets have their own iconic theme composed by the legendary John Williams? This alone puts Hedwig in the top tier of animals in Hollywood history, but it’s honestly just one part of Harry Potter’s trusty owl’s on-screen accomplishments. And the way she puts her life on the line to protect the young wizard is nothing short of commendable.

Toothless (How To Train Your Dragon)

Dragons don’t have to be massive, ferocious, or obsessed with gold to earn a spot in Hollywood history, and that’s the case for Toothless in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Ever since his first appearance in the 2010 franchise starter, this adorable yet courageous pet and companion has come through big for Hiccup time and time again.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Blofeld's Cat (From Russia With Love)

There are quite a few recurring characters in the James Bond franchise and one of the most frequently featured is Blofeld’s cat, which was a major fixture in the early movies. The pet belonging to the fearsome leader of Spectre, this white cat is adorable even if it’s part of one of the biggest crime syndicates in Hollywood history.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Abu (Aladdin)

Sure, Genie makes a case for himself with “You Never Had A Friend Like Me,” but the titular hero in Disney’s Aladdin had a great pet and friend all along: Abu. This crafty monkey with a knack for lifting valuable objects and artifacts, has more street smarts than just about any other animal in the studio’s history, which is saying something.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Jiji (Kiki's Delivery Service)

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s best movies , Kiki’s Delivery Service features one of the most beloved Studio Ghibli characters with its titular witch, but the movie also has an all-time great movie pet. Jiji, Kiki’s talking cat, who was voiced by the late Phil Hartman in the 1998 English dub, is crafty, sassy, and devoted to his human. With a quip and morale boost at every turn, we’d all be better with a cat like this.

(Image credit: MGM)

Wanda (A Fish Called Wanda)

Wanda, the angelfish and not the character played by Jamie Lee Curtis, in A Fish Called Wanda doesn’t do as much as other pets on this list, but it is key to one of the most iconic scenes from this hilarious ‘80s crime comedy. Anyone down for fish and chips?

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Sassy, Chance and Shadow (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)

For folks of a certain age, Sassy, Chance, and Shadow are three of the most recognizable pets of all time. Sure, they wouldn’t have had to cross a mountain pass if they had just stayed put, but we have to give it to them for going to extreme lengths to get back to their owners, even if it means almost dying multiple times in Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Vito Corleone's Cat (The Godfather)

Despite only being featured in one scene, Don Vito Corleone’s cat in The Godfather has become one of the most unforgettable characters in the crime epic as well as one of the most recognizable pets in Hollywood history. And the notoriously dark and shadowy opening scene with Vito and the cat is even better in the 4K remaster , which adds so much to the feline’s character.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Arthur (Beginners)

Beginners is a charming and heartful romantic comedy that touches on love, happiness, loss, and new beginnings (hence the name). And while Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, and Melanie Laurent are all masterful in their respective roles, it’s the dog, named Arthur, who steals the show. This Jack Russell terrier, whose thoughts are shown in subtitles, has great comedic timing, which makes the 2011 movie so much more fun.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Cat (Breakfast At Tiffany's)

Holly Golightly’s pet, appropriately named “Cat,” is honestly one of the best things about Breakfast at Tiffany’s and helps make the iconic Audrey Hepburn movie so beloved. And who is there in the timeless final scene in which Holly and Pual Varjak get back together in the pouring rain? Yep, it’s Cat.

(Image credit: Mulberry Square Releasing)

Benji (Benji)

When it comes to legendary on-screen pooches, Benji is near or at the top of the list. Ever since the 1974 classic, Benji, the beloved dog has melted audiences’ (of multiple generations) hearts and provided for some adventurous moments along the way.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jinxy (Meet The Parents)

Jinxy cat can wave, flush toilets, and make life miserable for Greg Focker in Meet the Parents, but despite being antagonistic against Ben Stiller’s character in the 2000 comedy, he’s still one of the best. Who else can make Rober De Niro’s Jack Byrnes turn into a big softy like that? No one, not even his daughters.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Max (How The Grinch Stole Christmas)

At the heart of every version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is Max, the Grinch’s best friend, trusty assistant, and beloved pet dog. It’s hard not to feel sympathetic towards the iconic pooch, especially before the Grinch’s heart grows three sizes…

(Image credit: Disney)

Buddy (Air Bud)

We’ve lost count of how many times Buddy has saved the day in the Air Bud movies , but it’s a lot. It all goes back to the ‘90s kids sports movie where the Golden Retriever joins the basketball team after escaping from an abusive circus clown. Are there any other dogs that can shoot hoops (and later play football and just about every other team sport)?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mike Tyson's Tiger (The Hangover)

Mike Tyson has a pet tiger in The Hangover because of course he does. Probably the most exotic, deadly, and out-of-left-field pet in the history of cinema, the infamous boxer’s tiger is involved in one of the movie’s most hilarious sequences, one that’ll leave you laughing and scratching your head as you try to figure out how this happened.

(Image credit: Disney)

Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)

Yeah, Stitch is technically an alien lifeform and not an animal from Earth, but the little blue creature from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is just too good to not mention. We can’t understand a thing he says and he causes a lot of mischief, but isn’t that true about all pets?

(Image credit: CBS Films)

Ulysses (Inside Llewyn Davis)

Ulysses, the cat Oscar Isaac’s titular character in Inside Llewyn Davis brings with him after getting locked out of a friend’s apartment, is honestly one of the best big-screen feline characters of the 21st century. He represents the struggling folk singer’s life so well and adds so much to this Coen brothers movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Summit)

Daisy (John Wick)

Daisy, we didn’t know you all that long, but you’ve remained in our hearts for the past decade. A present from John Wick’s late wife to help him with his grief ended up becoming the spark for the retired hitman’s return back to the underworld. There have been more John Wick dogs over the years, but Daisy will always be the first.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clyde (Every Which Way But Loose)

Clyde the orangutang playing the comedic relief to Clint Eastwood’s straight man in Every Which Way But Loose is one of those great primate movie performances and provides for so many great moments. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with a rambunctious ape that likes to flip people the bird?

(Image credit: 20th century fox)

Virgil (Project X)

Virgil isn’t your typical pet, which is what makes this chimpanzee so great in Project X (the 1987 sci-fi drama and not the 2012 party flick). Part of a secret military project and later the best friend of Matthew Broderick’s Jimmy Garrett, this advanced primate embarks upon an epic adventure as he and his human counterparts seek a better life.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Goose (Captain Marvel)

Goose may look like a normal housecat, but this isn’t your everyday tabby. Instead, as seen throughout Captain Marvel, Goose is an alien creature known as a flerken and has all kinds of crazy strengths and powers. Just watch your eye.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Ranchor (Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi)

On the surface, the ranchor looks like a ferocious and massive monster in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, but as we see after the creature’s death, it’s actually someone’s pet. Just look on the trainer’s face when Luke kills the beast in Jabba’s palace. Heartbreaking.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Dug (Up)

There have been countless pets in Pixar movies over the years, and one of the best is Dug from Up. Equipped with a collar that turns his thoughts into words, this fun-loving, ball-obsessed, and adventurous canine is a source of entertainment throughout this beloved 2009 animated gem.

(Image credit: Disney)

Rajah (Aladdin)

What makes Rajah such a great pet, well, besides being a freaking tiger? Well, he projects Jasmine from countless threats throughout Aladdin and never falls for Jafar’s games, which is more than you can say about pretty much every character in this Disney staple. But don’t let that fool you, because he’s actually a big softie.

(Image credit: Disney)

Sven (Frozen)

Reindeer are better than people, especially when it comes to Sven in Frozen. The longtime friend, companion, and pet of Kristof’s in this massive box office hit. He doesn’t talk, but this trusty character has all kinds of emotions and never ignores the call to adventure.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Wilbur (Charlotte's Web)