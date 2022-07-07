The Godfather And Misery Star James Caan Is Dead At 82

An acting legend with an impressive resume, actor James Caan could play it tender or tough – whatever the part required. With credits in brilliant films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, the man was widely known for his acting prowess, and in recent years for his quick social media wit. Today we honor his memory, as it has been reported that Caan has died at the age of 82.

Using his official Twitter presence, representatives from James Caan’s family broke the news to the public. The message reads as follows, with Caan’s iconic sign off included as a fitting tribute:

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.End of tweetJuly 7, 2022 See more

Most well known as the actor who played Sonny, the eldest Corleone son in The Godfather’s crime family, James Caan embodied a hothead who kicked first and asked questions later. Fittingly enough, when Caan reflected on his career’s origins through acting lessons, the actor admitted to The New York Times , “Of course all my improvs ended in violence."

We here at CinemaBlend send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of James Caan. May they find the comfort they need in this time of grieving.

More to come…