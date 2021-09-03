Scott Caan Has Finally Landed His Big Hawaii Five-0 Follow-Up

After Hawaii Five-0 concluded its final season last year, Scott Caan disappeared from the small screen. Now, he's gearing up to return to television, as the Hawaii Five-0 vet landed his next project, and it's taking him back to CBS.

According to Deadline, Scott Caan is returning to CBS to develop another crime-centric series for the network. He is set to headline the series as well. The upcoming detective series will be entitled Topangaland, which is centered in the Los Angeles area. So, this drama will be on the mainland compared to dealing with criminal masterminds across the Hawaiian islands like what Caan did as Danno for ten seasons of Hawaii Five-0.

For Topangaland, Scott Caan will revisit law enforcement in a very different way, as he'll play an ex-LAPD cop who is now working for his private detective father. Working at his father’s agency, he will be solving various cases throughout L.A. On top of solving cases, Caan’s character will be dealing with his and his father’s thorny relationship. He will also deal with their unconventional family dynamic. It’s unclear who will play his father in the crime drama. Topangaland seems to mix family drama with high-stakes crimes, not unlike Hawaii Five-0.

In addition to headlining the new CBS drama, Scott Caan has co-written the pilot along with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell. Caan will serve as an executive producer on Topangaland with Cavell reportedly serving as the crime drama’s showrunner. This series sees Caan being more in the driver’s seat compared to his role in Hawaii Five-0.

As previously mentioned, the upcoming series marks a turn in Scott Caan’s television career. As Danny Williams, he played a secondary role to Alex O’Loughlin’s Steve McGarrett on Hawaii Five-0 for a decade. But before that, he played ruthless manager Scott Lavin on the classic HBO series Entourage in the final three seasons. So, now, the Hawaii Five-0 alum gets the chance to take the spotlight on television after years of playing the second fiddle.

By headlining the new series, Scott Caan will hopefully get the chance to show a different side of himself. Most viewers have seen Caan as the snarky comic relief with some dramatic undertones. So, with this role, he might break away from that to lean more into his dramatic side. Hopefully, he’ll be able to balance his comedy and drama chops in Topangaland.

As the series is currently in development, it is unknown if or when the upcoming series will premiere. Hopefully, more casting announcements will be announced as the series gets into full swing. Let’s hope the series will come out sooner rather than later.