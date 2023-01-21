The Hints James Gunn Has Dropped About His Superman Movie So Far

James Gunn recently said he hasn’t cast anyone in his Superman movie yet, and clarified he’s still working on the script. And while we’re all patiently waiting for Gunn and Peter Safran to drop new information on their DCU slate, we decided to go back and collect the hints they’ve dropped so far about the one project we know for sure is in the works: James Gunn’s Superman movie.

In this video, CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor, Sean O’Connell, and Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss what Gunn has explicitly stated about the project, theorize about some hints we think he may have already given us, and look back through his existing filmography to see what it can tell us about the way he might approach a Superman story.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:03 - What James Gunn Has Officially Said

10:37 - The Comic Book Hints James Gunn Has Teased On Social Media

14:50 - What We Can Gather From James Gunn’s Existing Filmography