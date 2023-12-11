The Karate Kid 6: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Movie

A new movie in The Karate Kid universe is coming to theaters, and the timing couldn't be any better. With Cobra Kai Season 6 on the way to Netflix subscribers and audiences eager for more adventures, the timing couldn't be better for another movie with another action-packed adventure. Granted, many were confused about what this movie was exactly, but now that we have some more details on what's in store in The Karate Kid 6, it seems very promising.

Below, we've gathered all the information we know about The Karate Kid 6. While some details on this movie still have yet to be released, there's a good bit we do know that can be shared in regards to when it's coming out, who is in it and what the latest adventure in The Karate Kid franchise will focus on. Let's dive in and get into what this upcoming movie is all about.

The Karate Kid 6 is on the way, and while there's still a lot to be revealed about this upcoming movie, we do know its release date. As was officially revealed by Sony Pictures, this new film in the franchise is slated to arrive on December 13th, 2024. At this time, it's being said that the movie will begin filming in the spring. So far, there's no location mentioned for where filming will happen, but given the wide variety of places featured in both franchises, anything is on the table.

What Is The Story About?

According to THR, The Karate Kid 6 will feature the story of yet another teen being trained in the art of karate. The movie will reportedly head to the East Coast, which is actually where Daniel LaRusso was from before he moved to the sunny state of California. There's a note that a new teen character will come from China and find strength and direction from a wise mentor. Whether that mentor is Jackie Chan's Mr. Han, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso or both remains to be seen.

One thing that seems certain is the movie won't emulate The Karate Kid Part III, considering Ralph Macchio's low opinion of the movie. Personally, I'd love to see that Rocky crossover movie Macchio once heard pitched, but I highly doubt that's going to happen.

Who Is In The Cast Of The Karate Kid 6

The Karate Kid 6 originally gave the impression it was disconnected from the Netflix series Cobra Kai, so it was strange when THR confirmed that Ralph Macchio would be joining the production alongside Jackie Chan. What's strange is that there was speculation that both movies existed in separate universes, but given that Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso will presumably both be in the upcoming feature, it would appear that they aren't. Macchio told CinemaBlend that he still had questions about the new movie ahead of his casting announcement, but perhaps all was made clear to him afterwards. If only we were so lucky to have all the details of what's going on at this time!

What Is The Movie Looking For In Casting The Next Karate Kid?

There is a global casting search underway searching for the next star of The Karate Kid, but there are some specific parameters actors must meet to be considered. Surprisingly, acting experience is preferred, but not a requirement. As for the look, the casting website says they're looking for a Chinese or mixed-race Chinese person who's 15-17 years old and fluent in English. Knowing Mandarin would be a good help, and apparently, they're searching for a male. It goes without saying that if the actor has any martial arts experience, they're going to jump up in the list as well. It will be interesting to see who the movie ultimately settles on, and what they'll bring to the table.

The fact that this movie is searching for a teen is interesting considering that the Jackie Chan movie went for a younger Jaden Smith as its lead. Perhaps The Karate Kid 6 decided to jump back on the trend of following teens, which was the case for Ralph Macchio's movies and the standalone movie with Hilary Swank, not to mention Cobra Kai is loaded with teens. Whatever the reasoning may be, it's safe to say audiences are ready to see another karate-proficient teen who could very well become the next big star in Hollywood.

Who Is Directing The Karate Kid 6

The Karate Kid 6 has brought on director Jonathan Entwistle to tackle this movie, according to the previously mentioned THR article. Entwistle gained a lot of acclaim for his work on Netflix projects, though ironically, he never worked on Cobra Kai. Those with a Netflix subscription may best know Entwistle's work if they watched I Am Not Okay With This or The End Of The F***king World. Both movies were noted for their strengths as coming-of-age stories and incorporating dark humor, so it's interesting to hear Entwistle involved in The Karate Kid. I would definitely consider the franchise one that hits on coming-of-age quite heavily, but dark humor? That's a different story.

Will Former Actors From The Karate Kid Franchises Appear?

At the moment, the only confirmed castings for The Karate Kid 6 are Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. With that said, both men hail from two different versions of the movie, and it seems logical that we'll see other characters from their respective universes appear in this movie. For example, it's possible that Jaden Smith's Dre Parker could spring up, or we may finally see Hilary Swank return after never getting an invite for Cobra Kai. Speaking of which, I'm sure there's a number of people who would love to see William Zabka or other stars from the Netflix series who helped make it a success.

Of course, there are more details yet to be revealed about The Karate Kid 6. Chances are more details will be released as we get closer to the release date or if filming commences in spring 2024 as planned. It's even possible that Jackie Chan or Ralph Macchio might share a few more secrets along the way, as they seem to be the biggest ambassadors for the movie so far.

The Karate Kid 6 is currently scheduled to release on December 13th, 2024. That's still quite a ways away, so be sure to check out the previous movies on Netflix in the meantime and keep an eye out for what else may be announced.