How The Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Celebrated Film’s 40th Anniversary And Wrapping New Movie With Jackie Chan

Ralph Macchio has starred and appeared in various movies and TV shows over the years, from The Outsiders and Crossroads to Ugly Betty and The Deuce. Of course, the veteran actor remains most synonymous with the Karate Kid franchise. The star seems to embrace that connection and, even today, he remains a vital part of the reignited IP. With that, Macchio just marked the 40th anniversary of the original film with a sweet post. And said message also signified him wrapping on Cobra Kai as well as the franchise’s upcoming sixth movie, which features Jackie Chan.

The 62-year-old actor got nostalgic when he took to his Instagram account early Saturday morning. He shared a brief caption in which he marked the day on which his hit movie opened in theaters years ago and also expressed excitement about what lies ahead for him and the franchise. The post also included a photo of the actor, which was taken by his Cobra Kai co-star, Xolo Maridueña. You can check it out down below:

It’s honestly wild to think that it’s been four decades since moviegoers were introduced to Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi. What’s amazing, though, is that the franchise is still going strong after all these years. Not too many franchises have the kind of staying power that the series of martial arts teen movies have. Aside from that, it’s wonderful that Ralph Macchio still has such affection for the franchise that turned him into a household name. Also, like so many others, I’m excited to see what the future holds for this franchise in the coming year.

The sixth Karate Kid movie is among the major highlights for the franchise that’s on the horizon, and it should be an interesting production, to say the least. Plot details are unknown at this time, but what has been confirmed is that it’ll see Ralph Macchio reprise his role of Daniel. And joining him will be Jackie Chan, who will once again play the role of Mr. Han – a role he originated in the 2010 reboot. Joining the two are Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson, Ben Wang, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Wyatt Oleff. The film is sure to further build on the continuity that’s been established thus far, and I’m honestly hoping to see a sparring session between LaRusso and Han.

In addition to the film, there’s also the upcoming sixth and final season of Cobra Kai , which is set to kick off (no pun intended) in July. Netflix subscribers like myself have been eagerly anticipating the return of the TV offshoot. The send-off season will be split up into three parts, with the second arriving in November and the third arriving sometime in 2025. A number of storylines are expected to be tied up, including the matter of the Sekai Taikai tournament, which will likely see Johnny and Daniel’s dojo facing off with Sensei Kim Da-eun’s (and possibly John Kreese’s) students.

So, needless to say, there’s definitely a lot to be excited about for this franchise as a whole in the coming year. It’s still important, however, not to overlook what’s come before. One of my personal fondest memories is watching the original 1984 film with my father and sister as a kid. Its legacy is certainly alive and well, and one would think that Ralph Macchio, other franchise alums and even fans will continue to support the series as time goes on. Here’s hoping that the series further thrives in the years to come and that people continue to watch the Karate Kid movies . Also, let’s hope that the final season of the Netflix series and the upcoming film manage to meet expectations.

Karate Kid is set to open in theaters on May 30 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . If you’d like to watch the original movies in the saga, you can rent or buy them on Amazon Prime. And, of course, the first five seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream right now.