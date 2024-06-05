The OG Road House Scene The Cast Wishes Had Made It Into Jake Gyllenhaal And Conor McGregor's Movie

The 2024 movie schedule’s version of Road House is still rocking months after its release, and fans are getting a kick out of this action-packed remake of the Patrick Swayze classic with their Amazon Prime subscriptions . There have also been a lot of comparisons between the two films, as viewers work to spot moments that pay homage to the ‘80s flick. Now, one of the 2024 movie’s stars, Lukas Gage, has revealed the moment from the OG that he wished was in the project, and I agree with him.

There are tons of differences between the two versions of Road House, and as Gage told JoBlo they wanted this movie to be more of a reimaging than a remake. However, there was still one scene from the OG flick the actor who plays Billy the bar security boy wanted in the Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor-led movie, as he told the outlet:

It’s so different, right? It felt more like a reimagined version than a remake of the iconic original, which we all respect and honor so much. And Patrick Swayze we respect and honor so much. I watched it, of course, before meeting with Doug [Liman] on Zoom, but then I didn’t want to recreate and take anything away from what was so magical and perfect about that original movie. Although I do really wish there was a throat-grabbing scene. I still miss the throat-grabbing bit.

In the original Road House, there’s a fight that features Patrick Swayze’s James Dalton in a brawl where he rips his hand across his adversary Jimmy’s throat before kicking him into the water. It’s an epic moment, and as Gage pointed out, it would have been fun to recreate that in their movie.

However, there was one scene that was kind of close to it, as Gage and his co-star Daniela Melchior, who plays Ellie, went back and forth saying:

Daniela Melchoir: We have the throat punch!

We have the throat punch! Lukas Gage: We have the throat punch, but yeah.

(Image credit: Laura Radford/Prime Video)

There was indeed a throat punch, and it was epic. In the movie, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton asks Billy to take care of a violent patron in the bar, and Gage throws a punch that hits the guy right in his throat.

However, while there was that little instance and he would have loved to see the exact moment from the OG in this new movie, both actors made clear points that they didn’t want to compare the two projects while they were making it.

This effort worked in their favor, because there are a lot of reasons why this year’s Road House is better than the original, and there are tons of new details in Doug Liman’s remake that are worth noting. Plus, Road House did crazy numbers on Amazon, proving that there was (and still is) major interest in the movie and the story of Jake Gyllenhaal's Dalton.

