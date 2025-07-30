'Murdering People Together' MJF Wants To Do A Tag Match With Adam Sandler, And I'm Here For It

The following article contains minor spoilers for Happy Gilmore 2. If you haven't seen it, you can check out the sequel with a Netflix subscription .

The 2025 Netflix schedule has been packed with hits, but one that many were eagerly anticipating was Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to one of the funniest sports comedies of all time. Famous wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman (otherwise known as MJF) played one of Happy's sons, Gordie, but the AEW star admitted his love of Sandler goes way back, to the point where he'd willingly tag up with the comedian in the ring.

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best movies . With the release of the sequel, I knew I had to ask the wrestler if, as a sports star, he had ever been influenced by Happy Gilmore in his acting ability outside of the ring. Friedman said that not only has Happy Gilmore inspired him, but most of Adam Sandler's films have:

You know what, it's really funny. I feel like a lot of my comedic timing that also gets applied to wrestling for my promos and my interviews absolutely has to do with just growing up watching Adam Sandler movies. My answer is emphatically yes. Absolutely.

With Sandler inspiring many sports stars with his sports comedies, it's no wonder that a pro wrestler feels that way. Adam Sandler himself is a big fan of wrestling and has done a lot of physical comedy in a lot of his films. So when I asked MJF if he would ever team up with Sandler in a fun way behind the ring, he surely responded with "Yes" and that they'd be "murdering people together:"

My fake dad knows a million percent. Whenever he wants to do a tag match at elite wrestling, I will be there holding the tag rope, tagging and out with him, and we'll be murdering people together. We'd have a blast, especially if he showed up in a Bruins jersey. He'd be ready to go, oh my God. Absolutely. Ready to go.

Now that would be something - Sandler in the ring in a Bruins jersey ready to take on whomever comes at him. There's bonus points if he, for some reason, brings a hockey stick and acts as Happy.

Aside from wrestling, sports play a significant role in the film, as you would expect. Happy Gilmore 2 featured numerous sports stars, aside from MJF, including a slick-haired Travis Kelce and several major PGA stars, such as John Daly, Jack Nicklaus and more. There's just something about the idea of Sandler in a wrestling ring that I would love.

It also helps that MJF, as well as his co-stars Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider and Conor Sherry, really feel like part of Happy's family in this. Happy Gilmore 2 is a triumph of a return to the character. While there were plenty of moments that featured memorials for past characters (and actors) , the addition of his family and everyone else made it so much more enjoyable. That included MJF as the eldest of the Gilmore Boys, especially when they were freaking out whenever Happy achieved a hole-in-one.

