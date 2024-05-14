Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Is Getting A Sequel, But I Have One Big Question

Who would have thought that when looking at the 2024 movie schedule one of the biggest hits of the year would be the Road House remake? I surely wouldn’t have, but after seeing the Jake Gyllenhaal reboot myself, I can definitely back why people like it so much.

And with the fresh announcement of a sequel being put into development, I’m hyped to see Elwood Dalton kick all sorts of ass again. But at the same time, I have one really big question that needs to be answered ASAP.

Prime Video took to social media to announce the good news, boasting the news with a big and colorful graphic. Although as you’ll see below, the streamer took a little more time to brag about Road House’s insane streaming numbers , thanks to the following message:

With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel. pic.twitter.com/XgpD3ScXISMay 14, 2024

So now that we’ve got the announcement of this joyous news out of the way, it’s time to ask that huge question that’s still rolling around in my mind. And that query is, does this mean that Road House 2 will bring Conor Mcgregor’s still breathing Knox back for the ride as well?

Part of the reason why Road House ended up being so much fun was thanks to the knock down, drag out rivalry between Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor. Even our own Road House review from Eric Eisenberg praised the third act brawl between both combatants as “likely [to] be remembered as one of the best action-centric cinematic showdowns when we get to the end of 2024.”

Between Road House’s streaming hit status and the buzz that still surrounds Amazon and MGM’s new reboot, there’s a ton of directions this next round could travel in. As we saw with Road House’s ending , Dalton is on the open road, and Knox has busted out of the hospital; more than likely to challenge him to a rematch. Wherever these two land, should they meet once again, better have its insurance in order.

Though that's not be the only conflict to consider as Road House 2 punches its way through development. Other than those key details, everything else is up for grabs; even Doug Liman's director's chair. Despite the Road House theatrical release dispute between Liman and Amazon MGM Studios, one might think that both sides will try to mend fences for this next turn at bat.

If that doesn't happen, the search for a new helmer could be another potential hiccup on the road to Elwood Dalton's return. If Conor McGregor does return, it'd be preferable to have a director who's worked with him previously at the helm; simply because whatever they did the first time around worked like a charm.