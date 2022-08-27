Starbucks Responds After Team Johnny Depp Or Team Amber Heard Tip Jars Went Viral On TikTok

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has lasted years, with the public following as twists and turns affected various lawsuits . Things especially heated up when their defamation cases went to trial in Virginia, with cameras in the courtroom allowing every single frame to be dissected by the public. Plenty of folks have weighed in on the dispute and now Starbucks has responded after Team Johnny and Team Heard tip jars went viral on TikTok .

Countless moments from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial went viral, including testimony from both actors. And in addition to the jury deciding a verdict , there was also judgment made by the court of public opinion. And after being asked by Insider , Starbucks finally reacted to the Heard/Depp tip jars that went viral on TikTok months back. It turns out that the company “shared detailed feedback with the appropriate teams for their review” related to that popular clip.

It turns out that folks out there did contact Starbucks corporate about certain stores having tip jars related to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. While letting customers weigh in on certain disputes can be fun in this way, the stakes in the defamation trial were far more serious, with both actors alleging abuse from the other. And as such, Starbucks made sure that feedback was given in the appropriate channels.

As for the viral TikTok that featured the Starbucks tip jars, it’s already been taken off the popular social media outlet. I have to wonder if this was at the behest of Starbucks itself, since the TikTok user presumably got a ton of views and followers as a result of the clip being so popular. So perhaps that can be seen as proof of Starbucks taking this situation seriously.

The viral Starbucks tip jars are one example of just how seriously the public took Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, especially while the pair of actors were personally testifying about their tumultuous relationship. Folks were able to watch every frame of footage from the comfort of their own homes, which is why so many moments quickly went viral. And as such, folks on social media were able to make their own judgements about exactly who was in the wrong in the former marriage.

The defamation cases all came from Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed about domestic violence for the Washington Post. While she didn’t mention Johnny Depp by name, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor took his ex-wife to court. In the end, she was found guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay Depp a whopping $10 million. Meanwhile, he was found guilty on one count.

Despite the verdict coming in months ago, the drama surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been ongoing. Both actors have filed appeals related to the verdict, it remains to be seen if either of them are ultimately successful.