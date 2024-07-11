The Shining And Popeye Star Shelley Duvall Dies At 75 Following Battle With Diabetes

Shelley Duvall, iconic star of The Shining, Annie Hall, and a handful of Robert Altman masterpieces including Popeye and Nashville, died in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 75. Duvall was in her home in Blanco, Texas. She succumbed after suffering complications due to diabetes.

Shelley Duvall’s death was confirmed by her longtime partner and musician Dan Gilroy, who has been with the actress since 1989. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter , Gilroy said of Duvall and her pain:

My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.

Shelley Duvall had a distinct look and mannerisms, which she often applied to quirky and eccentric characters. The Texas native was discovered by American auteur Robert Altman, who cast her in the black comedy Brewster McCloud, and then continued working with the actress on numerous classics. My childhood memories would not be complete without Duvall’s unforgettable performance as Olive Oyl in Altman’s live-action Popeye, an incredible achievement that made tremendous use of Robin Williams in the lead role and Duvall’s musical capabilities. There’s a reason why we view Popeye as one of the best romantic comedies of all time.

Popeye (7/8) Movie CLIP - He Needs Me (1980) HD - YouTube Watch On

No matter how many significant film roles that Shelley Duvall appeared in over the years, the conversation on her career will always circle back to the haunting turn she delivered in Stanley Kubrick’s controversial adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining… a movie that the author rips apart almost every chance that he gets. This has nothing at all to do with Duvall’s performance, and more to do with the ways that Kubrick changed the tone and intention of King’s source material . It also has become common knowledge in later years that Duvall suffered mightily on the set of The Shining, putting herself in the head space of a mother and wife trying to protect what remains of her family as her husband (Jack Nicholson) slowly loses his mind.

Just don’t limit your knowledge of and appreciation for Shelley Duvall to The Shining. Go out of your way to see the movie that she made with Robert Altman, starting with the unconventional western McCabe & Mrs. Miller and continuing through Thieves Like Us, 3 Women, and the exquisite pastiche that is Nashville. She also helped to bring to life Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits , a classic 1981 adventure that will find new audiences (we hope) thanks to a revived TV series landing later this year.

Expect to see tributes to Shelley Duvall arriving online. Her impact on contemporary storytellers, both in the horror genre and beyond, is significant, and her loss will be felt for ages.