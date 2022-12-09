The Whale’s Brendan Fraser Reveals How He Worked With Obesity Advocates To Play His Character With ‘Dignity’
Brendan Fraser star talks about how he researched his role in The Whale.
While most everybody seems to be in agreement that Brendan Fraser puts forth a compelling performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, the film has also been the subject of controversy since it deals with the subject of a man dealing with severe obesity, but does so by putting Fraser in significant prosthetics-- rather than casting a more appropriate actor.
But while Fraser may not have been everybody’s first choice to play this sort of a role, what’s clear is that he did the work that he could do to try and play the role as best he could. This included speaking with obesity advocates, and those that did live their lives in the same way that Charlie from the movie did. The actor tells GMA that the stories inspired him to play the part as well as possible. Fraser explained…
In addition to going through a physical transformation for The Whale via prosthetics, Fraser also spoke with the Obesity Action Coalition, who put the actor in touch with many people dealing with obesity so he could understand the struggles they go through in order to properly represent that on the screen. In a statement, the OAC praised the actor for doing a “remarkable job” in playing the character Charlie…
This is clearly a situation where different people are gong to have different opinions on the situation, and not everybody is going to agree. Having said that, it’s good to know that Brendan Fraser did what he could to represent this community to the best of his abilities. And The Whale will almost certainly make others aware of those struggling with these issues, as it’s expected to compete for many awards in the coming months. Brendan Fraser is already expected to compete for the Oscar next year.
CinemaBlend's resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian.
