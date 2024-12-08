'Watch And Learn, Kid.' That Time Tom Cruise Shot The Color Of Money With Paul Newman And Totally Got Schooled
Paul Newman had a thing or two to teach young Tom Cruise on The Color of Money.
The same year that Tom Cruise starred in the original Top Gun he co-starred alongside the great Paul Newman in Martin Scorsese’s underrated gem The Color of Money. The movie about pool sharks would win Paul Newman a long-overdue Academy Award, but it would also be a learning experience for Tom Cruise, who got to learn something quite important at the feet of the master.
A clip from The Graham Norton Show a few years ago recently went viral on YouTube which includes Cruise recounting some of his time spent shooting The Color of Money. The problem came when Cruise decided on his wardrobe for a particular scene when it was much warmer than it would be when the scene was actually shot. Cruise explained…
As a fan of The Color of Money, which was actually a decades-later sequel to another great film, The Hustler from 1961, I know the scene very well. Cruise’s character Vincent and Eddie Felson, in one of Paul Newman's best roles, have had an argument, Cruise is walking down the streets of Chicago in January, and at night. Eddie drives alongside trying to convince Vincent to calm down and get in the car.
I had never really considered how cold Cruise probably was while filming this scene. The snow on the ground is obvious. It has to be freezing. Apparently Cruise had to stand near heaters between takes to warm up, but Cruise then realized he was the only one suffering in the shot, as Newman was much warmer. He continued…
Paul Newman was certainly one of the greats. He had the sort of Hollywood career that most can only dream of, and he clearly learned a few things along the way. Cruise says he now always pays attention to not just where, but when his movies will be filmed so he’s better prepared for the weather. And Cruise has now become the teacher for many young actors. No word how many of them have chosen the wrong wardrobe.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.