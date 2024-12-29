Timothée Chalamet And Elle Fanning Hilariously Recreated The Viral 'Holding Space' Wicked Meme. Now, Ariana Grande And The Internet Can't Get Over It

When it comes to 2024 movies going viral, Wicked might have earned the gold trophy for having the largest and most famous internet footprint while Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo promoted the film around the world. Along with the two leads of the Wicked movie cast going viral for learning an interviewer was a Broadway veteran , their fingers have been all over the internet as of late because of the “holding space” meme. And, A Complete Unknown’s Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning just recreated it while doing press themselves.

Now, obviously, Grande and the internet are freaking out about all this.

A Complete Unknown’s Leads Recreated Viral Wicked Meme

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the interviewer who famously told Grande and Erivo that people were “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity”. The interview clip went wildly viral for the phrase Gilchrist used and the two Wicked leads holding each others' fingers during the interview.

So, when she started her interview with Chalamet and Fanning with her now viral phrase, the two actors couldn’t help but reference it. Check it:

A post shared by Tracy E. Gilchrist (@tracyegilchrist) A photo posted by on

Imagine Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning being starstruck by you. The two actors from the Bob Dylan biopic couldn’t help but parody the hilarious Wicked press tour moment that has been all over the internet recently, and their reactions are amazing.

Ariana Grande And The ‘Chronically Online’ Hilariously React

But then there’s the reactions from the internet. THE Ariana Grande saw the clip of Chalamet and Fanning recreating the “holding space” moment and shared it to her own Instagram and called Gilchrist a “queen.” Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram/Ariana Grande)

This is too funny. There was a time when big names would perhaps miss viral moments like this, but Grande didn’t miss it. How could she?

The meme has become so good Mark Ruffalo even trolled it , and Gilchrist herself has even nabbed ads with the makeup brand MAC and Amazon as a result of the meme. She’s really become an internet sensation, ala TikTok’s Jools LeBron earned earlier this year with the word “demure.”

Here’s another funny response to Gilchrist’s latest interview:

imagine trying to explain this to a victorian child pic.twitter.com/xq1DS8LsXCDecember 28, 2024

It’s so specific and layered, that only the “chronically online” get it. Check out these comments from the Instagram post of the interview moment that shows the internet is nowhere close to over this whole encounter:

“This is my Time's Person of the Year” - @cartoonsandshochu

“I love when celebrities are chronically online like the rest of us” - @katyhobbles

“what a time to be alive 👉🏼🤏🏼” - @sophiemullikin

“Pop culture at it’s FINEST *chefs kiss*” - @ryantymensky

“What a ridiculous timeline we live in. Carry on! 😂😂” - @djjohnmichael

It’s too good!