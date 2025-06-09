Someone Called Out Cynthia Erivo For 'Releasing An Album,' 'Dropping The Wicked For Good Trailer' And Generally Going Too Hard In The Paint. Her Response?

Cynthia Erivo has been in the acting game for a while, but she truly solidified herself as a household name through her performances as Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. Now, it seems she has plenty of momentum career-wise, and she's been quite busy as of late. Someone even just highlighted that Erivo is fresh off hosting The Tonys, performing at World Pride and debuting an album. And, of course, she also dropped the Wicked: For Good trailer just recently, too. With that, Erivo dropped a response after being called out for her accomplishments.

Fans continue to count down the days to the release of the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good amid the 2025 movie schedule. Cynthia Erivo has stayed busy. As mentioned, a fan called out the star’s wildly impressive and notable week, and the answer she provided makes her to-do list all the more impressive. In a video shared to Instagram by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Erivo used a highly recognizable Kim Kardashian audio clip to emphasize her commitment to her work:

Come on, that's just too perfect. The actress' workload is impressive enough, but I love that she summed it up with that quote from the SKIMS founder, which is featured onThe Kardashians Season 4. Not too many people can say they've had a week as eventful as Erivo's. I mean, hosting duties, a special event concert, a music release and a highly anticipated teaser drop, oh my!

The fans who took to the comments were as enthusiastic about the video as I was upon seeing it. Many were in total agreement with the overlaid audio being a perfect touch, and you can see some of the responses below:

It takes hard work to make it in the entertainment industry, and Cynthia Erivo has certainly paid her dues. The talent and abilities the Tony award winner possesses are undeniable, and it feels like her fanbase is only growing. I personally love that Erivo has remained booked and busy.

Just recently, Erivo played five-characters on Poker Face and did so perfectly. Coming up, she’ll be touring over summer, and she'll be leading The Hollywood Bowl’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar. (Though she’s had to wade through some backlash over her starring as JC in the small run.)

I think it’s safe to say, though, that Cynthia Erivo is carving out her place in the industry regardless of what people say. Quite frankly, her work ethic is something to be admired. If you’d like to enjoy her talents, know that her album, I Forgive You, is available now. You can also use a Peacock subscription to watch in Wicked or on Poker Face.