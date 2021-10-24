The Best Timothée Chalamet Movies And How To Watch Them

Over the course of the past decade, there are few actors in young Hollywood who have found as much success as Timothée Chalamet, and that’s saying something. Whether it’s his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name, emotional portrayal of a troubled youth in Beautiful Boy, or an arrogant teenager in Lady Bird, the Academy Award nominee has proven time and time again that not only is he here to stay, but he’s here to make a statement.

With two more great additions — Dune and The French Dispatch — to his expansive filmography set to make all kinds of buzz, now seems like the perfect time to look at some of the best Timothée Chalamet movies and how you can watch them streaming or through other ways. Let’s dive in…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 adaptation of André Aciman’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama, Call Me By Your Name, spends a summer following a love affair shared by 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate assistant working with Elio’s father. What starts off as a friendship quickly unfolds into something more, something that challenges convention and opens Elio’s young eyes to the world and his own heart.

Timothée Chalamet received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his commanding performance of the young and naive Elio, a portrayal that immediately made him one of the most-watched young actors in Hollywood and took his career to the next level with his youthful charm and vast emotional range.

Stream Call Me By Your Name on Starz.

Rent/Buy Call Me By Your Name on Amazon.

Buy Call Me By Your Name on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.



(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Lady Bird (2018)

Greta Gerwig’s 2017 drama Lady Bird centers on Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she dreams of escaping her childhood home in Sacramento, California, to move far away to a “city with culture” and attend some prestigious college. This puts her at odds with her loving yet overbearing mother, Marion McPherson (Laurie Metcalf), who means well but doesn’t want to see her daughter leave. Over the course of the year, Lady Bird’s relationships with her best friend (Beanie Feldstein), her crush (Lucas Hedges), and love interest (Timothée Chalamet) are all tested as she prepares to close one chapter and start a new life far away.

Although he’s not the main focus of Lady Bird (that honor rightfully goes to Saoirse Ronan and her lights-out performance here), Timothée Chalamet makes it seem as if the Kyle Scheible character was not just written for him, but is based on him. He’s so cool and confident, you can’t help but watch, even if he’s a massive jerk in one of the best movies on Netflix.

Stream Lady Bird on Netflix.

Rent/Buy Lady Bird on Amazon.

Buy Lady Bird on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Little Women (2019)

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet starred in another Greta Gerwig movie, this time in the 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women . The main focus is on Ronan’s Josephine “Jo” March, but instead of trying to escape the doldrums of the suburbs in 2002 Sacramento, her character tries to make it as a famous writer in 19th Century New York. Told over the course of many years, the film explores Jo’s tight bond with her sisters and childhood best friend, Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, though she claims she needs no man to find happiness and fulfillment in life.

Some of the best scenes in Little Women are those shared by Jo and Laurie, especially the beautifully shot scene when Laurie proposes to his lifelong friend only for her to turn him down. As the scene concludes, Laurie says Jo will find someone to marry and be happy and all he’ll be able to do is watch.

Stream Little Women on Starz.

Rent/Buy Little Women on Amazon.

Buy Little Women on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar follows former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) as he's sent to the far reaches of space to explore what could give the citizens of a dying Earth a second shot at survival. When he embarks upon this decades-long journey into the unknown, Cooper leaves behind two young children — Murphy (Mackenzie Foy/Jessica Chastain) and Tom (Timothée Chalamet/Casey Affleck) — never knowing if he’ll see them ever again.

Timothée Chalamet, who appears in only his second film role, doesn’t get all that much screen time in Interstellar since the main focus is on Joseph and Murphy Cooper’s father-daughter relationship, but he makes the most of what little time he gets.

Stream Interstellar on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Interstellar on Amazon.

Buy Interstellar on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.



(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Felix van Groeningen’s 2018 drama, Beautiful Boy , tells the story of a tumultuous father-son relationship shared by New York Times writer David Sheff (Steve Carell) and his son, Nicholas (Timothée Chalamet), as the former attempts to help the latter battle drug addiction. Based on two separate memoirs written by the pair, this highly-emotional story of the dangers of addiction and undying love a father has for his son will break your heart while also giving you hope that all of your own damaged relationships can one day be fixed, and all will be well again.

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet are both outstanding in Beautiful Boy and make the movie (which is admittedly hard to watch at times) something that you will find yourself thinking about long after the credits roll. At times, it seems like these aren’t two actors on a film set but a father and son making sense of life in one of the best movies on Amazon .

Stream Beautiful Boy on Amazon.

Buy Beautiful Boy on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: The Orchard)

Miss Stevens (2016)

Julia Hart’s 2016 dramedy Miss Stevens centers on high school English Teacher Rachel Stevens (Lily Rabe) as she chaperones a group of students at a drama competition. While two of the students have their own minor problems, the third student, William “Billy” Mitman (Timothée Chalamet) is a completely different story. Inappropriate, confrontational, and unwilling to play the game of life by the rules, Billy tests Rachel both as a teacher and a person during his extended weekend-long emotional breakdown. However, these various situations lead to Rachel making a breakthrough of her own.

Released one year before he became a massive star with Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet shows the world that he won’t be a star later on in life, he’ll be one right now. This is especially apparent when Billy recites an emotional monologue from Death of a Salesman after going off of his behavioral medication.

Stream Miss Stevens on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Miss Stevens on Amazon.

Buy Miss Stevens on DVD on Amazon.



(Image credit: Netflix)

The King (2019)

David Michôd’s 2019 war epic, The King, which is based on William Shakespeare’s Henriad tells the story of King Henry V of England (Timothée Chalamet) as he goes from an emotionally distant and uninterested heir to the throne, to a king who's left to make sense of the world following the death of his brother and father.

Although there isn’t as much as action as some would have preferred, The King remains a strikingly beautiful drama held together by brilliant acting and its original source material. In addition to the outstanding performance by Timothée Chalamet, The King also boasts some great turns by Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Stream The King on Netflix.

(Image credit: MPI Media Group)

A Rainy Day In New York (2020)

The 2019 Woody Allen romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York follows Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet) and Ashleigh Enright (Elle Fanning) as they travel to the Big Apple so that Ashleigh can interview a famous movie director for their college newspaper. What starts out as a romantic weekend getaway for the wide-eyed couple quickly turns into one big misadventure with each getting caught up in their own struggles apart from one another.

Both leads are phenomenal in A Rainy Day in New York, but Timothée Chalamet’s Gatsby Wells really steals the show with his ambition, boyish charm, and understanding of the ins, outs, and chaos of New York City. The supporting cast, which includes Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber really ties both storylines together.

Stream A Rainy Day in New York on Amazon.

Rent/Buy A Rainy Day in New York on Amazon.

Buy A Rainy Day in New York on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.



(Image credit: A24)

Hot Summer Nights (2017)

Cape Cod isn’t the first place you typically think of when it comes to crime-infested locations, but that just happens to be the case in Elijah Bynum’s 2017 neo-noir drama Hot Summer Nights. In the movie, Daniel “Danny" Middleton (Timothée Chalamet) goes from awkward teenager to prolific pot dealer all in one summer.

Hot Summer Nights contains one of the most tried and true plot elements, a ticking clock, this time in the form of an approaching hurricane. By having a natural (disaster) deadline baked into the story, it helps add tension and move the plot along, which applies a great deal of pressure to Timothée Chalamet’s in-over-his-head character.

Stream Hot Summer Nights on Showtime.

Rent/Buy Hot Summer Nights on Amazon.

Buy Hot Summer Nights on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

Hostiles (2017)

Scott Cooper’s 2017 western, Hostiles, follows Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) and a group of U.S. soldiers as they escort Chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) and his family back to their tribal lands in Montana so that he can die in peace. This proves to be no easy task for Blocker even though he’s joined by a group of trusted soldiers — Jesse Plemons, Jonathan Majors, Timothée Chalamet, and Rory Cochrane — and a vengeful widow (Rosamund Pike).

With limited screen time and a large ensemble cast, Timothée Chalamet gets lost in the shuffle a bit in Hostiles, but he takes a quality over quantity approach here.

Stream Hostiles on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Hostiles on Amazon.

Buy Hostiles on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Bonus: Homeland (2012)

Before he was in Call Me By Your Name and even Interstellar, Timothée Chalamet had a brief yet memorable run on the Showtime drama series Homeland during the show’s second season. Chalamet took on the role of Finn Walden, the son of Vice President William Walden (Jamey Sheridan), who dated Dana Brody (Morgan Saylor), the daughter of Nicholas Body (Damian Lewis). The spoiled and reckless character is best remembered for being involved in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a woman, a crime that his parents later covered up shortly before he ran into some misfortune of his own.

Stream Homeland on Showtime.

Buy Homeland on Amazon.

Buy Homeland on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

Even though Timothée Chalamet is one of the youngest members of the Dune cast, he’s one of the most talented names in the group, and it looks like it will be that way for quite some time moving forward.