Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Willy Wonka In First Look At The Prequel Film

Willy Wonka is a character readers and moviegoers have known for quite some time, and he’s earned a soft spot in the hearts of many. When it comes to cinema, he was originally played by the late Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and later by Johnny Depp in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Now, Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet is set to play a younger iteration of the character in a prequel film called Wonka. Not much has been revealed about the movie up to this point, but Chalamet just gifted us with a first look at himself in character.

The Dune star took to Twitter to drop the behind-the-scenes look at the film. In the image, the actor can be seen wearing a sleek jacket along with the character’s signature top hat. The scene itself also places the character in what appears to be a snowy city setting. You can check out the photo for yourself down below:

WONKA ✨✨🍫 pic.twitter.com/ozaerNtroPOctober 10, 2021 See more

Many have had reservations about the idea of yet another big-screen take on Willy Wonka. However, after seeing this photo it’s (at the very least) hard to deny that the 25-year-old actor looks the part. Not only does his attire fit the bill, but he also has that cheeky look that’s become synonymous with the reclusive candy maker over the years. While there’s not much to gain from this image from a narrative perspective, it’s definitely clear that this Wonka is years away from becoming a business tycoon.

The prequel is being helmed by Paul King, who is probably best known for directing the utterly delightful Paddington films. The project allows him to reteam with producer David Heyman. Heyman has produced a plethora of films over the years, with his most well known works being the Harry Potter movies and films like Gravity and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Warner Bros. has also lined up a number of other skilled stars to join Timothée Chalamet in the film. The project is bringing in Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Oscar winner Olivia Colman. As of right now, their exact roles in the movie have not been revealed. But one would expect that each will play one of the key people who directly (or indirectly) helps to mold the lead character into the man we know him to be.

All in all, this image is a nice way to get fans excited and intrigued about what's to come. It’s still too early to say how Timothée Chalamet will approach this version of the character but, if his past performances are any indication, he’s sure to give it his all.

Wonka is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.