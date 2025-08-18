‘I Felt Truly Psychotic’: Emma Stone Gets Real About Exhausting Spider-Man Press Tours
Ouch.
Comic book projects have been dominating the entertainment world for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how before Tom Holland suited up as Peter Parker we were treated to two Amazing Spider-Man movies (which are streaming now with a Disney+ subscription). Emma Stone starred as Gwen Stacy and recently recalled feeling "psychotic" while promoting those blockbusters.
Spider-Man movies have never been far from theaters, and the Amazing Spider-Man flicks have been getting love ever since Andrew Garfield appeared in No Way Home. While speaking with Vogue about her fashion choices throughout the years Stone spoke about her time as Gwen, offering:
How sweet is that? While Amazing Spider-Man 3 was cancelled, it sounds like Stone really loved her time playing Gwen Stacy on the big screen. If anything thanks to the people she met. That includes Andrew Garfield, as the co-stars dated in real life. Of course, there was a downside to her time in the genre.
While reminiscing about the fashion she wore during Amazing Spider-Man's time on the big screen, Stone got honest about what might be the most challenging aspect of the gig: the long, exhausting press tours. As she put it:
Honestly, can you blame her? Travel and jet lag take its toll on all of us, but traveling to nine different countries and multiple time zones in just a few weeks must be disorienting. It certainly sounds like it made Emma Stone feel a little bit crazy.
Moviegoers have seen how long Marvel's press tours are, with cast members sometimes getting a bit loopy as a result. That's definitely was Stone was describing here, something she experience twice while starring in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Luckily she loved the gig enough to make it worth it.
While a third Amazing Spider-Man movie never came to fruition, I have to wonder how much Stone could have possible factored into the action of that scrapped blockbuster. After all, Gwen Stacy famously died in the sequel, despite Peter's attempt to save her.
While Stone hasn't played that role in years, Gwen's fate was recently addressed on the big screen. Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker saved MJ in No Way Home in a way that he failed his girlfriend, which created a very emotional sequence. We'll just have to see if the Social Network actor reprises that role in upcoming Marvel movies.
The Amazing Spider-Man movies are streaming on Disney+. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is actually Tom Holland's Brand New Day on July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list.
