How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Half-In, Half-Out’ Hollywood Strategy Is Allegedly Ruffling Royal Feathers
It's always something.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are truly forging their own path, both within the royal family and the world of Hollywood. After stepping away from life in England and all of the perks and pitfalls that came with their royal duties in 2020, they have continued to use royal titles while making deals within the entertainment industry and continuing their service trips in a way that has drawn concern from those in the palace.
Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that there was no way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to cash in on private ventures while still fulfilling the obligations they had as senior working royals. Their ensuing move to the United States came with a bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, a Netflix docuseries and a tell-all memoir from the Duke of Sussex, and their continued moves within Hollywood remain an issue, according to Richard Fitzwilliams. The royal expert told Fox News:
Netflix has been a big part of the Sussexes’ plan since moving to the U.S., but it’s seemingly been an up-and-down relationship. A year ago, it seemed negotiations had broken down on their yearslong relationship, only to see the two reach a new agreement — albeit a downgraded one — that kept them in business together. However, speculation remains that all may not be well, with the streaming giant cutting ties with Meghan Markle’s jam brand and other merchandise this year.
As for other Hollywood moves, Meghan Markle is set to return to acting with a small part in the upcoming movie Close Personal Friends and is allegedly being bombarded with offers for leading roles.
The way that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can do this while still making service trips to places like Nigeria, Colombia and Ukraine that resemble royal engagements highlights those previously mentioned differences from what Harry’s father, brother and sister-in-law are doing as working royal members. Richard Fitzwilliams said:
Indeed, they do seem to be both making moves to benefit their own lives while continuing the life of service Prince Harry was born into — but somehow doing it without wholly committing to either Hollywood or the royal family. As British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said:
Love them or hate them, you can’t deny that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know how to keep the headlines coming.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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