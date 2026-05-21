I Was Worried About The Mandalorian And Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes Score Until I Took A Look At The Other Films

The Mandalorian and Grogu's reviews are out, and I won't lie, I'm a bit worried about the latest Star Wars movie. I expected the feature on the 2026 movie schedule would be its triumphant return to theaters, but it's currently sitting among the lowest-rated films of the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. I was really concerned, but fortunately, after seeing the rankings of the rest of the movies, I'm not putting much stock into aggregate reviews when it comes to Star Wars.

I hopped on over to Rotten Tomatoes' landing page for the franchise, which will eventually house the scores of every upcoming Star Wars movie as well. I was surprised to see where quite a few movies ranked from top to bottom, and I think readers will be as well.

Rotten Tomatoes' Critic Score For Every Star Wars Movie

Aggregate critic scores can be divisive amongst movie lovers, and yet remain the topic of discussion time and time again when a new blockbuster film comes out. That being said, here is a list of Star Wars movies ranked from top to bottom, and the ranking may surprise a few:

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A New Hope: 94%

The Force Awakens: 93%

The Empire Strikes Back: 93%

The Last Jedi: 91%

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 84%

Return of the Jedi: 83%

Revenge of the Sith: 79%

Solo: A Star Wars Story: 69%

Attack of the Clones: 62%

The Mandalorian And Grogu: 61%

The Phantom Menace: 54%

The Rise Of Skywalker: 51%

The Clone Wars: 18%

As it stands, The Mandalorian and Grogu is ranked fourth from the bottom. Some might find it fitting, considering one of the major characters, Rotta the Hutt, was also featured in the worst-rated Star Wars movie to date: The Clone Wars. I was disappointed in seeing the score as a standalone, but after seeing it stacked up against everything else, I'm more compelled to think it means absolutely nothing.

Everyone's Star Wars Ranking Is Subjective, And I Doubt Everyone Agrees With The Current Ranking

Immediately, seeing The Phantom Menace below The Mandalorian and Grogu set me off. Sure, it has corny moments, but in light of Maul: Shadow Lord's success, I think we can all agree its beloved and as influential on the fandom as some of the best entries. Maybe it shouldn't be in the top 3, but it almost certainly shouldn't be ranked that low.

As for something that I think doesn't deserve to be in the Top 3, I've long had an axe to grind against The Force Awakens. I never understood the appeal of a movie being praised for being a remake of A New Hope, rather than the franchise's attempt to do something different.

That may be a hot take to some, but I also have people in my personal life who would agree. Out of any major IP out there, I feel no movie ranking list is more subjective from person to person than Star Wars is. There are people who love the original movies and hate the prequels, and there are some who love it all but the sequel trilogy. Hell, there are even people who still wonder why Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't get a sequel.

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The point being that aggregate critic scores, box office draws, or anything less of seeing the movie is going to tell me whether or not I like The Mandalorian and Grogu. So I should stop fretting about it and just go to the movie already and jump on the internet and praise/gripe it after.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is in theaters, and if you're a Star Wars fan, why not go out and see the latest movie in the franchise? I'm ready to take my child, and curious to see how she responds to it.