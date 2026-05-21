Yes, There Is One Spider-Man Question Tom Holland Is Tired Of Being Asked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be wildly popular, thanks to new releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming to the big screen is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Tom Holland returning to his signature role in the process. The actor recently revealed his least favorite question to be asked about the project, and to be honest, I don't blame him.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped for Brand New Day to arrive this summer, and finally reveal what happened after No Way Home's ending. The project is shrouded in mystery, which means that Holland must hear a variety of inquiries from fans. In a video from LAD Bible's Instagram, the 29-year-old actor was asked his top three least favorite question to be asked. He quickly revealed his #1, offering:

Well, it would be 'Are the other Spider-Mans in Spider-Man?'

Yeah, this tracks. Fans' minds were blown when the three Peter Parkers united in Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially thanks to their killer chemistry and the movie's epic final battle. And moviegoers have been wanting to see them back again, and are also curious if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions were immune from the Doctor Strange Spell that erased everyone's memories of Holland's Peter. Since the last movie hit theaters back in 2021, the Uncharted star has been hearing this question for a number of years already.

Latest Videos From

In addition to questions about the three actors reuniting in Brand New Day, some fans are hoping to see the Spider-Men work together in Avengers: Secret Wars. Smart money says this query isn't going anywhere... even if Tom Holland is sick of it.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and Spider-Man franchises. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Of course, the concept of the three Peter Parkers is just one of countless questions surrounding the next Spider-Man movie. The Brand New Day trailer showed Tom Holland's character living in isolation, and also featured appearances by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. But how those heroes will factor into the story remains a mystery, and there are rumors about whether or not Charlie Cox's Daredevil might have a part. Then there's the ongoing mystery about Sadie Sink's role in the blockbuster.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. The movie will be here before we know it, so hopefully that means more information is coming sooner rather than later.