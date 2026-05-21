How To Watch Stephen Colbert's Last Late Show Episode And Stream The Finale For Free From Anywhere

The end of television era is upon us, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to air its final episode after 33 years, as the Colbert-hosted talk show was canceled back in May 2025, with the plan for it to conclude at the end of its eleventh season. That time has come, and fans of both the comedian and late night in general can tune into the broadcast from anywhere in the world. Read on to find out how.

How To Watch The Final Late Show Episode In The US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Late Show's final episode is set to air on CBS on Thursday, May 21, at 11:35 p.m. ET, after taping earlier that day at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Take note that this is reportedly an extended episode, though it's not clear at the time of writing how much longer it will air beyond its normal end time.

Below is a list of TV providers to choose from.

Subscribe to YouTube TV and save $15 a month for the first five months.

Subscribe to DirecTV to save up to $500 over the next two years.

Subscribe to one of Sling's various plans , including 1-3 day passes.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV

You can log into each of the above providers from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

How To Watch The Final Late Show Episode From Anywhere

Surely, Stephen Colbert has fans around the world, especially those who also love and follow his UK colleague John Oliver. The easiest way to watch the final episode of The Late Show from around the world will be to use NordVPN to log into one of the TV services listed above, and save 76% in the process.

Otherwise, a good option for anyone watching in the U.S. or around the world would be to stream it on Paramount+ the next day. If you're in a country where you find yourself unable to log in trouble-free, avoid those hassles by logging into your account safely through a VPN.

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More Info

Who Will Stephen Colbert's Final Guests Be? At this point, it's still unknown exactly who will appear on The Late Show's final episode, but fans have expectations for Colbert's first guest George Clooney to make a return appearance, similar to David Letterman welcoming Bill Murray to his first and final episodes.

Who Appeared On The Penultimate Late Show Episode? Along with the previously announced musical guest Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Colbert welcomed a host of celebs to ask him questions as a flipped-around iteration of the Colbert Questionert. The surprise guests who appeared included: