Reviews For I Love Boosters Have Me Intrigued About Keke Palmer’s ‘Candy-Coated’ Crime Comedy
'Deranged' and 'wildly out of control' are other words used to describe Boots Riley's latest.
Keke Palmer is one of the funniest and hardest-working actresses out there right now, delivering great titles over the past couple of years including Nope, One of Them Days and a reimagining of The ‘Burbs, to name just a few. She’s keeping her foot on the gas for the 2026 movie calendar, too, teaming up with Boots Riley for I Love Boosters. Reviews are in as the film hits theaters May 22, and I’m intrigued by critics’ reactions to the “deranged” crime comedy.
In I Love Boosters, Keke Palmer’s Corvette leads a group of shoplifters — aka “boosters” — against fashion maven Christie Smith (Demi Moore) after she steals their designs. The ensemble cast boasts too many big names to list, and in his review of I Love Boosters, Joseph Tomastik of Loud and Clear says Riley brings the same chaos and big twists to this as he did to Sorry to Bother You. The critic gives it a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, writing:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm rates it 8 out of 10 and says I Love Boosters is one of the most visually innovative comedies in some time. It draws colorful inspiration from ‘90s cult movies, music videos, fashion and street culture to drive home its message, even incorporating stop-motion animation and a monstrous creature. Bria continues:
Alyssa Mora of IGN also rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, calling it a “cheeky takedown of capitalism served up in signature Boots Riley bizarre fashion.” I Love Boosters is equal parts romp and political statement, the critic says in her review:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire gives it a B, writing that even as I Love Boosters “spins wildly out of control,” Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie and Taylour Paige are able to ground the “dizzying, entertaining acid trip.” That’s especially true of Palmer, as Lattanzio says:
Jacob Oller of AV Club also gives I Love Boosters a B in his review for how Boots Riley paints an amusement park ride in the bright colors of his politics. The style is like a “Marxist Pee-wee Herman run wild,” Oller says, that “weaponizes silliness of all flavors.” Some choices are more overbearing than exhilarating, but the critic loves how Riley uses classic animation to inform his vision, writing:
Boots Riley clearly has some things he wants to say, and these reviews suggest he’s using all forms of humor, animation, colorful sets and some highly comedic actors to get those messages across. Critics have rated it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, so if this movie sounds at all interesting or intriguing to you, take Riley’s suggestion and see it opening weekend.
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I Love Boosters hits theaters on Friday, May 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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