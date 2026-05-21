Survivor Fans And Former Players Had Some Hilarious Reactions To The Big Finale Spoiler

Spoilers ahead for Survivor 50's finale.

CBS' Survivor changed the world of TV forever, and it remains wildly popular to this day. Arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, fans were recently treated with its whopping 50th Season on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Last night's finale had plenty of memorable moments, but arguably the biggest was when host/showrunner Jeff Probst accidentally revealed that Rizo lost the Fire Making challenge to Jonathan... before that segment had actually aired. Twitter exploded, and both fans and players offered some A+ responses.

Even the cast of Survivor 50 was gagged when Jeff spilled the beans about Rizo's elimination, with Cirie being the one to break the news to Probst. While usually fans at the finale are concerned about who is taking home the Survivor prize money, this time the biggest question was WTF happened with that giant spoiler. Fans sounded off on twitter, including Survivor 49 finalist Sophi Balerdi, who posted:

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This is literally like Steve Harvey announcing the wrong winner for Miss Universe #survivor50May 21, 2026

She's not wrong. These type of TV blunders have a way of going viral, and Survivor has once again made history as a result of Probst's mistake. And the fact that he did it it in front of a live audience of fans who called him out made things even more awkward. We'll just have to see if this ends up making In The Hands of the Fans one of the best Survivor seasons.

The Big Brother community also clocked this blunder, with Jimmy Heagerty tweeting out:

That GIF of Cynthia Erivo has been made into countless memes since arriving online, and this is another one of the greats. It pretty accurately describes what it was like watching the Survivor 50 finale and seeing Jeff reveal Rizo's elimination before we even got to see it on our screens.

Gordon Holmes, who is known for doing Survivor press including exit interviews, also tweeted out an A+ response, referencing one of the most iconic blunders of the show's tenure on the air. It reads:

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Good news @ErikReichenb4ch, you no longer have the most embarrassing mistake in #Survivor history. #Survivor50May 21, 2026

Of course, fans know this is a reference to Erik giving away his Immunity Necklace during Micronesia, and then promptly being voted off by the Black Widow Brigade. It's one of Cirie's most famous manipulations, so it's good timing to invoke Erik during the finale of Survivor 50.

Jeff's mistake is being compared to lots of live TV moments, and another one that's being invoked on Twitter is Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. As a fan tweet put it:

As someone who missed the Will Smith slap live, this was the wildest live TV moment I’ve ever seen. RIP to whoever just lost their job #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/Qyi6nwJXNLMay 21, 2026

Another funny meme invoked the infamous note from Jersey Shore, with a conspiracy theory someone tried to sabotage Jeff during the live reunion. Check it out below:

Someone on production switching the teleprompter to spoil Rizo losing firemaking in hopes of getting Jeff fired #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/zqQhYODlMbMay 21, 2026

While the above tweet might mostly be a joke, there are conspiracy theories circulating around online about Jeff's snafu at the finale. One claims Probst did this on purpose so he could point to it as a reason why Survivor should never do live reunions again. After all, they've been missing since before the pandemic. Check it out:

Jeff intentionally spoiling the outcome at the live reunion so that he’ll never have to do another one ever again #Survivor #Survivor50 https://t.co/nkjtzd51ltMay 21, 2026

The live reunion was something fans vote on for Season 50. We wanted to see the cast reflect on their experience after watching the show, rather than the reunion happening in Fiji directly after the winner was revealed. Although in the end we didn't really get sparks and drama, and instead live segments were peppered in throughout the episode and a very short ending discussion with the three finalists (and Coach).

Survivor 50 is now streaming in its entirety over on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The 51st season will premiere in the fall, featuring a cast of new players. We'll just have to wait and see what the "Open Era" has in store for us.