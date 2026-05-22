How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair And Stream Quentin Tarantino's Full Epic From Anywhere

Back in 2003, esteemed director Quentin Tarantino delivered his fourth film to audiences, following up the laidback criminality of Jackie Brown with the energetic viciousness of Kill Bill Vol. 1, with its tethered sequel Vol. 2 slicing into theaters six months later. The director’s goal was always to make The Bride’s story a single release, and after limited theatrical appearances and a stint on VOD, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is finally available to stream for the masses.

Read on to learn how to stream Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from anywhere in the U.S. or around the world. (And don’t trust that Chuck guy with any of your passwords

How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair In The US

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Making its subscription streaming service debut, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will arrive on Friday, May 22. and will be available to stream exclusively via Peacock (Sign up now!).

Peacock subscriptions starts from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Ahead of the combo-film's arrival on Peacock, neither Kill Bill Vol. 1 nor Kill Bill Vol. 2 have been available to stream via traditional subscription platforms. Which makes this release quite worthy of anticipation from Tarantino fans who haven't watched Uma Thurman wax poetic with a sword in a while.

(Fun fact: signing up for Walmart+ means you can get Peacock's ad-supported plan as an add-on, with the option to swap to Paramount+ every 90 days.)

How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair From Anywhere

If you're from the U.S. and traveling abroad, worry not. And if you're already residing elsewhere in the world without living in the U.S., it's still easy enough to get yourself set up for a night of Kill Bill mayhem.

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Because Peacock is only available in the U.S. and certain other U.S. territories, and because Tarantino's two-part mash-up is only going to Peacock, viewers outside the States will need to utilize a VPN such as NordVPN to access one's Peacock account. New to VPNs? No problem.

Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, but VPN software can change your IP address, allowing anyone to watch American TV online by appearing to be somewhere within the country.

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More Info On Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

What Are The Differences Between The Whole Bloody Affair And Vols. 1 & 2? While the bulk of the two volumes' runtimes remain intact for the combined film, certain changes were made, along with one major addition. Total Runtime: 253 minutes

The cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 has been removed

The recap sequence that starts off Vol. 2 has been removed and replaced by a brief intermission

The "Showdown at the House of Blue Leaves" climax from Vol. 1 has been restored to full color, after Tarantino was forced to theatrically screen the sequence in black and white to avoid an NC-17 rating

Now includes The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge, an animated short (directed by Quentin Tarantino) whose events are based on an early draft of the Kill Bill screenplay that included a gunfight sequence between the Bride and Gogo Yubari's sister.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Cast