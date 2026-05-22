How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair And Stream Quentin Tarantino's Full Epic From Anywhere
Never a bridesmaid, always The Bride.
- How to watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in the U.S.
- How to watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair while traveling abroad
- More details about the combined version
Back in 2003, esteemed director Quentin Tarantino delivered his fourth film to audiences, following up the laidback criminality of Jackie Brown with the energetic viciousness of Kill Bill Vol. 1, with its tethered sequel Vol. 2 slicing into theaters six months later. The director’s goal was always to make The Bride’s story a single release, and after limited theatrical appearances and a stint on VOD, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is finally available to stream for the masses.
Read on to learn how to stream Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from anywhere in the U.S. or around the world. (And don’t trust that Chuck guy with any of your passwords
How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair In The US
Making its subscription streaming service debut, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will arrive on Friday, May 22. and will be available to stream exclusively via Peacock (Sign up now!).
Peacock subscriptions starts from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.
Ahead of the combo-film's arrival on Peacock, neither Kill Bill Vol. 1 nor Kill Bill Vol. 2 have been available to stream via traditional subscription platforms. Which makes this release quite worthy of anticipation from Tarantino fans who haven't watched Uma Thurman wax poetic with a sword in a while.
(Fun fact: signing up for Walmart+ means you can get Peacock's ad-supported plan as an add-on, with the option to swap to Paramount+ every 90 days.)
How To Watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair From Anywhere
If you're from the U.S. and traveling abroad, worry not. And if you're already residing elsewhere in the world without living in the U.S., it's still easy enough to get yourself set up for a night of Kill Bill mayhem.
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Because Peacock is only available in the U.S. and certain other U.S. territories, and because Tarantino's two-part mash-up is only going to Peacock, viewers outside the States will need to utilize a VPN such as NordVPN to access one's Peacock account. New to VPNs? No problem.
Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, but VPN software can change your IP address, allowing anyone to watch American TV online by appearing to be somewhere within the country.
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More Info On Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
What Are The Differences Between The Whole Bloody Affair And Vols. 1 & 2?
While the bulk of the two volumes' runtimes remain intact for the combined film, certain changes were made, along with one major addition.
- Total Runtime: 253 minutes
- The cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 has been removed
- The recap sequence that starts off Vol. 2 has been removed and replaced by a brief intermission
- The "Showdown at the House of Blue Leaves" climax from Vol. 1 has been restored to full color, after Tarantino was forced to theatrically screen the sequence in black and white to avoid an NC-17 rating
- Now includes The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge, an animated short (directed by Quentin Tarantino) whose events are based on an early draft of the Kill Bill screenplay that included a gunfight sequence between the Bride and Gogo Yubari's sister.
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Cast
- Uma Thurman as Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo
- Vivica A. Fox as Vernita Green
- Lucy Liu as O-Ren Ishii
- Daryl Hannah as Elle Driver
- Michael Madsen as Budd
- David Carradine as Bill
- Sonny Chiba as Hattori Hanzō
- Michael Parks as Earl McGraw
- James Parks as Edgar McGraw
- Grdon Liu as Pai Mei and Johnny Mo
- Miyu Ishidate Roberts as Yuki (voice)
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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