Spider-Man 4 Has Cast Stranger Things' Sadie Sink As Its First New Actor, And There's Already A Wild Theory On Who She's Playing
I'd be down for this.
It’s been a minute since we hung out with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but development on the 2026 release of Spider-Man 4 is chugging along nicely. Today is an especially big day for the upcoming Marvel movie, as it’s been revealed that Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is the first new actor to be cast in it. Not only that, there’s already a wild theory about who she’ll play in the Web-Slinger’s next cinematic adventure.
We have Deadline to thank for this casting update, which comes ahead of Spider-Man 4 expected to begin production sometime this summer. Now, since this is a Marvel Studios project (in collaboration with Sony Pictures, of course), details on who Sink is playing are understandably being kept secret for now. However, as noted in the article, there’s already been a theory going around for months that the Max Mayfield actress will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Jean Grey.
More to come…
