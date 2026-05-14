Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has The Franchise's 'Best Action' In New Clip (And I'm Gonna Need More Footage ASAP)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly pumping out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are countless questions about what the movie will contain. In a new clip Tom Holland claimed the blockbuster has some of the franchise's "best action", and I'm going to need more footage (like a full trailer) ASAP.

Given Marvel's tight security, Holland's next Marvel movie is shrouded in secrecy. The first teaser for Brand New Day inspired more questions than answers, including who Sadie Sink is playing. A new clip for the movie just dropped, where Cretton and Holland talked about how awesome it was filming web swinging fights in front of a crowd. You can check it out below:

This clip is pretty exciting, and if Tom Holland thinks the action is superior to the other two movies then it really must be awesome. Unfortunately, this has only made me more anxious to to see a full trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I mean, can you blame me?

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the Spider-Man movies have had plenty of great action sequences. The original trilogy was directed by Jon Watts, but now Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is behind the camera. His Marvel debut's action was on another level, and it sounds like he brought that sensibility to Brand New Day. And I'm not the only one who must be absolutely rabid for some more footage. After all, the movie is just a few months away from hitting theaters.

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Fans are eager for the new Spider-Man movie to hit theaters, and allow them to catch up with Tom Holland's title character. No Way Home's twist ending saw Doctor Strange's spell erase the world's memory of Peter Parker... including MJ, Ned, and Happy Hogan. After Aunt May's death he's now completely alone, and that should bring out some new colors for everyone's favorite wall crawler.

It certainly seems like Brand New Day is going to be a game-changer for the Spider-Man franchise, and fans are curious about how The Hulk and Punisher will factor into its story. Then there's questions about Sadie Sink's character, and rumors that Charlie Cox's Daredevil might show up. The hype is real, which should hopefully result in major box office numbers.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. I can only assume a full trailer will hit soon, since the movie is less than two months away. Fingers crossed.