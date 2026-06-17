Tom Holland Knows Who He’d Like To See Play Spider-Man Next

We are finally nearing the 2026 movie calendar release of Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Spidey in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. So it may seem a bit premature to fan-cast the next web-head. However, Holland is already thinking about what the character's future could look like after he eventually hangs up the mask.

Holland recently spoke with Esquire and talked about putting the finishing touches on Brand New Day, calling it the best Spider-Man movie he and the team have made. He also described the new film as more of a mystery, with Peter Parker feeling lost and trying to figure out who he is. But the most interesting bit may be what he said about his long-term relationship with the franchise and who could follow in his footsteps. Per the actor:

Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now.

That is an intriguing choice. Cooper, the young star of Adolescence, has become one of the buzziest younger actors around, and Holland clearly sees the appeal of giving Spider-Man to someone with fresh energy and serious talent. I personally love Cooper’s performance as Heathcliff in the first half of the controversial Wuthering Heights so, yes, he has the chops.

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Tom Holland Wants To Help The Next Spider-Man

Coming from the Crowded Room star, that endorsement carries weight. He knows what it feels like to be the young British actor suddenly stepping into one of the most recognizable superhero roles on the planet.

The bigger context is that the Avengers actor is clearly thinking about legacy. In the same interview, he said he wants to stay involved with future Spider-Man movies after his tenure ends. He said he would love to be a producer, though getting that credit on future films may be difficult. More importantly, he said he wants to be for the next Spider-Man what Robert Downey Jr. was for him.

That tracks with Marvel's take on Peter Parker and the actor's origin story. Downey’s Tony Stark helped introduce this version of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, and their on-screen mentor relationship became one of the emotional pillars of Holland’s early run. Off-screen, he has often credited Downey with helping guide him through joining Marvel.

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Next Spidey Should Swing In A Different Direction

As much as Cooper could work, I’d personally rather see the next Spidey be someone a bit more diverse. We have had three major live-action Peter Parkers in Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Holland, and all three brought something different to the role. But the Spider-Verse is much bigger than Peter Parker.

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Miles Morales feels like the obvious next step. The animated Spider-Verse movies have already proved audiences love him, and the character has become too important to stay animated forever. A live-action Miles would give Marvel and Sony a chance to expand the franchise without simply rebooting Peter.

There is also Spider-Gwen, or Ghost-Spider, who could bring a very different energy to the big screen. Emma Myers would be a particularly fun choice, and there have even been rumors that she could pop up in Brand New Day. She has the offbeat charm, sharp comedic timing and chaotic sincerity that could make Gwen Stacy feel fresh.

Depending on which Spider-person Marvel eventually chooses, plenty of young stars could fit the bill:

Emma Myers as Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider.

as Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider. Iñaki Godoy as Miles Morales.

as Miles Morales. Walker Scobell as a future Peter Parker or another Spider-variant.

as a future Peter Parker or another Spider-variant. Mckenna Grace as a more science-minded Spider-Gwen.

as a more science-minded Spider-Gwen. Owen Cooper , Holland’s own pick.

, Holland’s own pick. Xochitl Gomez (who's already America Chavez in the main MCU) as Spider-Girl or a Spider-Verse wildcard.

(who's already America Chavez in the main MCU) as Spider-Girl or a Spider-Verse wildcard. Ariana Greenblatt as Spider-Gwen or Mayday Parker.

as Spider-Gwen or Mayday Parker. Dallas Liu as a grounded, scrappy Spider-variant.

as a grounded, scrappy Spider-variant. Priah Ferguson as a bold Spider-Verse pick.

The point is not that any of these castings need to happen. It is that Spider-Man’s future does not have to be another round of Peter Parker replacement math. The Spider-Verse is big enough for something new.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Brand New Day Still Belongs To Holland

Nobody should start packing Holland’s web-shooters away just yet. He admitted he had been on the fence about making a fourth movie after his original contract ended, but he came back and seems deeply invested in getting this one right. He even talked about listening to podcasts and watching fan videos to understand what audiences wanted from the suit and the story.

That feels fitting given where Brand New Day picks up emotionally. After No Way Home, Peter Parker is alone, erased from the memories of the people he loves and starting over. Holland's fourth solo movie appears to be exploring a more grown-up version of the character.

So, yes, the MCU veteran has a name in mind for the next actor to take on the mantle of Spidey. But, whenever the next person swings in, I hope Marvel thinks beyond another Peter Parker and hands the mask to someone new.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out the first three movies in the saga using a Disney+ subscription.