Fans Want Miles Morales In The MCU, And Kevin Feige Revealed When That Could Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As such, fans are constantly wondering about upcoming Marvel movies, and hoping to see their favorite characters appear. For years now fans have been waiting for Spider-Man Miles Morales to join the MCU, and Kevin Feige finally revealed when we should expect that to happen.

Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have likely seen the online discourse about Miles Morales. The character has been gaining a ton of popularity in recent years, thanks to the Spider-Man PlayStation games as well as the Spider-Verse franchise. During a conversation with China's Watching Hollywood (via Deadline), Feige spoke about bringing Miles to the shared universe, offering:

The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming out next year. But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles], and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends.

Do you hear that? It's countless Marvel fans cheering. Because not only does Kevin Feige seemingly want to bring Miles Morales into the MCU, but he's got a timeline. Namely, after the animated Spider-Verse franchise ends and the character is freed up to appear in the live-action Spider-Man movies.