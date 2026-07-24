Fans Want Miles Morales In The MCU, And Kevin Feige Revealed When That Could Happen
I'm so ready to see Miles in live-action.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As such, fans are constantly wondering about upcoming Marvel movies, and hoping to see their favorite characters appear. For years now fans have been waiting for Spider-Man Miles Morales to join the MCU, and Kevin Feige finally revealed when we should expect that to happen.
Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have likely seen the online discourse about Miles Morales. The character has been gaining a ton of popularity in recent years, thanks to the Spider-Man PlayStation games as well as the Spider-Verse franchise. During a conversation with China's Watching Hollywood (via Deadline), Feige spoke about bringing Miles to the shared universe, offering:
Do you hear that? It's countless Marvel fans cheering. Because not only does Kevin Feige seemingly want to bring Miles Morales into the MCU, but he's got a timeline. Namely, after the animated Spider-Verse franchise ends and the character is freed up to appear in the live-action Spider-Man movies.