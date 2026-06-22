Tom Holland Finally Got Asked About Playing James Bond. What He’s Found ‘Really Difficult’?
The Spider-Man actor's name has been linked to the iconic role for years.
It feels like the hunt for the next James Bond actor has been going on forever, and various names have been in the mix since Daniel Craig signed off as 007 with 2021's No Time to Die. Among the actors who's been mentioned as a potential successor is Tom Holland, who's obviously one of the industry's biggest stars right now. Holland was recently asked about the possibility of donning the tuxedo and playing Commander Bond and, while doesn't sound opposed to it, there's one aspect of the situation that's "difficult" for him.
Holland opened up about the idea of himself playing the next Bond while engaging in a wide-ranging chat with Esquire. He has been one of the primary names being discussed among the list of 007 hopefuls, yet he's notably remained quiet up to this point. So, given how keen Holland seems on the notion of playing the beloved super spy, it may be surprising that he hasn't offered himself for the role. He said:
I guess carrying on the Bond legacy is the dream of many young English actors, and Holland actually does fit the bill. He has a clean cut swagger of a classic 007, though he could also bring something new to the role, a sense of innocence. It's been rumored that the Bond producers are aiming to go for a younger candidate for the next installment as well, which is a departure from Daniel Craig's more seasoned portrayal.
However, Holland was also open about why he hasn’t openly campaigned for the role, and a lot of it has to do with maintaining his relationship with iconic movie producer Amy Pascal. As he explained:
For context, Pascal is not only the producer for the next run of upcoming James Bond films but also the producer behind the Spider-Man movies that Tom Holland has been a part of. This is a pretty tight business relationship spanning over 10 years, considering Holland was cast as Peter Parker in 2015. Not wanting to take advantage of that relationship makes sense, but also this is the link that could possibly make the next Bond film a hit. This partnership has already created something so special with Spider-Man, so why not see if lightning can strike twice?
Don't be mistaken, though. Because, despite his hesitancy, and wanting to be respectful of his business relationships, Holland is maintaining his interest in Bond:
I love that Holland is finally putting himself out there for this role. All in all, not only does he seem to be a great fit on the surface, but he obviously knows how to carry a multi-million dollar franchise on his back. He’s not the only contender, with some predicting the Bond team might go even younger and cast Louis Partridge. At the same time, many 007 fans have suggested names like Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner as interesting prospects. It’s a complex race for a role, and I personally can’t wait to see the new take on the character when Bond is finally cast.
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If we do ever get to see a James Bond portrayed by Tom Holland, we are a few years off from getting the film. In the meantime, you can see the actor in his 2026 movie schedule entries Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey, which both hit theaters in July.
Writer, producer, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
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