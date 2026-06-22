Tom Holland Finally Got Asked About Playing James Bond. What He’s Found ‘Really Difficult’?

It feels like the hunt for the next James Bond actor has been going on forever, and various names have been in the mix since Daniel Craig signed off as 007 with 2021's No Time to Die. Among the actors who's been mentioned as a potential successor is Tom Holland, who's obviously one of the industry's biggest stars right now. Holland was recently asked about the possibility of donning the tuxedo and playing Commander Bond and, while doesn't sound opposed to it, there's one aspect of the situation that's "difficult" for him.

Holland opened up about the idea of himself playing the next Bond while engaging in a wide-ranging chat with Esquire . He has been one of the primary names being discussed among the list of 007 hopefuls , yet he's notably remained quiet up to this point. So, given how keen Holland seems on the notion of playing the beloved super spy, it may be surprising that he hasn't offered himself for the role. He said:

I mean, of course, I’m young and British, and, you know, I’ve always been a huge fan of espionage movies. I’ve grown up with all of the Bond films, and I remember going to see Casino Royale for my birthday.

I guess carrying on the Bond legacy is the dream of many young English actors, and Holland actually does fit the bill. He has a clean cut swagger of a classic 007, though he could also bring something new to the role, a sense of innocence. It's been rumored that the Bond producers are aiming to go for a younger candidate for the next installment as well, which is a departure from Daniel Craig's more seasoned portrayal.

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However, Holland was also open about why he hasn’t openly campaigned for the role, and a lot of it has to do with maintaining his relationship with iconic movie producer Amy Pascal. As he explained:

The thing I’ve found really difficult is that Amy Pascal is producing that movie. She has shepherded me through this process in such an amazing way. I am trying to be respectful of my relationship with her and that this is a professional thing. I don’t want to overstep in any way. So I don’t know, but it’s something I do think about.

For context, Pascal is not only the producer for the next run of upcoming James Bond films but also the producer behind the Spider-Man movies that Tom Holland has been a part of. This is a pretty tight business relationship spanning over 10 years, considering Holland was cast as Peter Parker in 2015. Not wanting to take advantage of that relationship makes sense, but also this is the link that could possibly make the next Bond film a hit. This partnership has already created something so special with Spider-Man, so why not see if lightning can strike twice?

Don't be mistaken, though. Because, despite his hesitancy, and wanting to be respectful of his business relationships, Holland is maintaining his interest in Bond:

I think if you were lucky enough to get that job, like, who am I to turn my nose up at the most iconic British character in modern cinema?

I love that Holland is finally putting himself out there for this role. All in all, not only does he seem to be a great fit on the surface, but he obviously knows how to carry a multi-million dollar franchise on his back. He’s not the only contender, with some predicting the Bond team might go even younger and cast Louis Partridge . At the same time, many 007 fans have suggested names like Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner as interesting prospects. It’s a complex race for a role, and I personally can’t wait to see the new take on the character when Bond is finally cast.

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