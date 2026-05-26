Jacob Elordi Just Got The 007 Stamp Of Approval From One Of His Saltburn Co-Stars, And I’d Love To See This

There are major movie franchises, and then there's the James Bond movies. Generations have watched 007's adventures throughout the years, and seen how Amazon-MGM required the rights to the next chapter. For years fans have been wondering what actor would replace Daniel Craig as Bond, and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi recently got the thumbs up from one of his Saltburn co-stars. Since they've got experience in the franchise, the comment holds extra weight.

No Time to Die's ending saw James die, so the pressure is on for whoever is going to follow Daniel Craig's movies. Plenty of names have been tossed around online, including Elordi... who is actually Austalian and not English. During an interview with GQ, former Bond girl (and Saltburn star) Rosamund Pike addressed Elordi playing the MI6 agent, offering:

He’s a fantastic actor. He certainly looks like a great Bond. I mean, why not?

On top of looking great in a tux, Elordi has a hulking physicality that I think would lend itself well to the role of James Bond. At 6'5, he would be the tallest 007 actor, which would likely making him physically imposing on the screen. And since Pike famously starred as Miranda Frost in Die Another Day (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) her opinion carries extra weight.

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If Jacob Elordi actually ended up being cast as James Bond, it would jive well with reports that the studio is looking for a young actor to take on the role. At the time of writing this story, the Euphoria star is only 28 years old, and presumably could handle the physical toll of playing the beloved character. Although the fact that he's actually Australian IRL might work against him.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Personally, I'd love to see Jacob Elordi in Bond's signature tux. His starpower has been steadily growing for years now, including his recent Oscar-nominated performance in Frankenstein. And with his time on Euphoria coming to an end, the actor's schedule might be open enough to take on such a giant, years-long role. He's a wildly talented performer, but hasn't done a ton of action-heavy roles just yet. Besides, what actor wouldn't want to take on the role of James Bond?

Of course, there's been no indication that the studio is actually circling the Wuthering Heights actor about playing 007. But I maintain he'd be great, and so does Rosamund Pike. What we know about Bond 26 is extremely limited, and finding the right James Bond seems like a top priority. We'll just have to wait and see how lands the role, and if any of the fan ideas end up coming to fruition.

It's currently unclear when the 26th James Bond movie will hit theaters, so we'll have to wait for updates from Amazon-MGM. It's not on the 2026 movie release list, so fans will have to try and be patient.