007 Thoughts 'Did Cross' Millie Bobby Brown's Co-Star’s Mind, And Honestly I’m Kind Of Into It

The James Bond movies are one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with generations brought up on 007's adventures. Following Daniel Craig's Bond movies, fans are curious about how the franchise will continue, and which actor will be the next one to play the martini-sipping MI6 agent. One name that's been tossed around online is Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge, who recently confirmed that playing the role "did cross" his mind. And honestly, I can kind of see it.

Bond 26 will be produced by Amazon and directed by Denis Villeneuve, and moviegoers are eager for news about its casting. There were reports that the studio wanted to cast a younger actor as 007, and Partridge has become a popular name online. During an interview with The Independent over his role in Enola Holmes 3 (streaming with a Netflix subscription) the 23 year-old actor spoke about the Bond rumors, saying:

Oooh... well, I did have to hold a gun for the first time. And I wore a three-piece suit. I was feeling pretty good, myself. The thought did cross my mind, but let’s see.

It sounds like playing Tewksbury in the Netflix movie might have accidentally set him up to bring James Bond to life. Partridge isn't confirming that any casting talks have happened behind the scenes, but he doesn't seem opposed to playing the beloved MI6 agent. We'll just have to keep being patient and hope that news is coming about casting sooner rather than later.

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It's unclear how young the next 007 will be, but a former Bond casting agent thinks it has to be more of a newcomer actor rather than an established one like Jacob Elordi. Louis Partridge isn't a household name yet, so he might be the perfect choice... if the studio is cool with the younger James of all time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

No Time To Die's ending wrapped up Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond by killing the character off, to the shock of fans everywhere. This was a major twist for the long-running franchise, and it also opened the door for a brand new take on 007. Exactly what is being developed for Bond 26 remains a mystery, but Denis Villeneuve's involvement is giving some comfort to moviegoers who are nervous about Amazon taking the reins. So smart money says that whenever a new actor is cast to play James Bond, it's going to essentially break the internet. Talk about pressure.

It's currently unclear when we should expect Bond 26 to hit theaters, but since its not on the 2026 movie release list fans will have to be patient... especially while Villeneuve is busy getting Dune: Part T