Tom Holland Knows You Saw Those Spidey Comments About Playing Him In His Thirties, And Has Responded

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a wildly popular place, and there are certain heroes that stand out as fan favorites. Tom Holland's Spider-Man is definitely on that list, with fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order loving his work on the big screen (and eventually streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The 30 year-old actor has seen fans comments about him aging, and responded to chatter about him possibly retiring.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and fans can't wait to catch up with Peter after No Way Home's twist ending. Back in 2021 Holland gave an interview where he said "If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong," but should fans hold him to that? During a recent conversation with People, he addressed those viral comments, offering:

It’s funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant. I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven’t achieved that yet.

Do you hear that sound? It's Spider-Man fans collectively letting out a sigh of relief that Tom Holland isn't planning on leaving his role as Peter Parker anytime soon. While he's indeed in his 30s, the actor still has a baby face that should allow him to keep playing everyone's favorite web slinger. And hey, at least his signature character is no longer a High Schooler in-universe.

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Playing Spider-Man is what made Tom Holland a household name, and his career has been booming ever since he first swung onto the scene. Later in the same interview, the Uncharted actor revealed he's had talks with the studio about his age and tenure playing the role, offering:

It’s definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37.

Yes, please. Another 7 years sounds like enough time for fans to adjust to the idea of Tom Holland passing the baton to another Spider-Man actor... especially if a character like Miles Morales enters the chat.

For now, Holland is our one and only Spider-Man in the shared universe. The trailer for Brand New Day showed new signs of the hero, who is now living without any support from loved ones. It should be fascinating to see how Peter has changed due to this isolation, and if he's able to reunite with MJ and Ned.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Holland's comments mean that he's safe from being killed off in the forthcoming blockbuster.