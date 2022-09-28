Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Jon Hamm revealed his reaction to being offered his part in Top Gun: Maverick.
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
The Mad Men alum spilled to The Howard Stern Show about meeting Cruise before the working on the sequel that's grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Before playing Cyclone, he had met Cruise years earlier at a football party held by Jimmy Kimmel. Hamm felt the rumors of Cruise’s attendance were bogus until the Top Gun star showed up with his mom. During the party, the Mission: Impossible star proclaimed his love for the AMC drama, praising the 51-year-old actor’s performance. Fast forward to a few years later, he recalled the moment when his agent called about playing opposite Cruise:
Like millions of young boys, Jon Hamm wanted to live out his fantasy of acting alongside Maverick while flying fighter jets. It didn’t matter how much he got paid if he and Cruise were in the same movie, he saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If your agents were close to losing such an opportunity, you might threaten them with walking papers, too. Luckily, he was right to fight for the role as the much-delayed sequel became 2022’s highest-grossing film.
Hamm proved he was the opposite of Cyclone, as co-star Glen Powell revealed the actor offered the young guns his time while on the Maverick set. He also proved that by giving up a huge chunk of his salary for Confess, Fletch. Despite being a good teammate, He was left out of the infamous shirtless football game, for which he was grateful. Still, Hamm had some great scenes in the sequel despite not showing off his body.
You can currently see Jon Hamm in Confess, Fletch in theaters and on VOD. Top Gun: Maverick is currently back in cinemas, so you can see Cyclone and Maverick butt heads again. After you watch both films, look over our 2022 movie schedule to find more upcoming movies to watch.
