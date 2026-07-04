Tom Hanks Makes A Great Point About Whether Toy Story 6 Should Happen

Toy Story 5 spoilers are ahead, so READ ON WITH CAUTION!

Andy and Bonnie’s famous toys returned this summer by way of the 2026 movie release Toy Story 5. Reviews for the Pixar sequel were very positive , and it smashed box office records during its opening weekend, earning $160 million domestically in three days, which was a new benchmark for the franchise. Considering all of that success, one might be tempted to think that a sixth installment is on the way. That hasn't been announced, though Tom Hanks (the voice of Woody) shared a great take on whether such a film should happen.

Toy Story 5 reveals a previously untold part of Jessie the Cowgirl’s story and, at the same time, it focuses on the toys dealing with the threat of tech. Ultimately, though, the film ends with owner Bonnie embracing her toys alongside her new friend, Blaze. All the while, Woody and Bo Peep continue to help abandoned toys find homes. Overall, the biggest loose ends are tied up, so I could completely understand Tom Hanks' rationale when asked by EW , if another movie should be made:

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If you're gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile. It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I'm not gonna discount that. But unless it's good, new, fresh, there's no reason to do it at all.

Hanks makes a lot of sense. After seeing this fifth film, I felt like everything was tied up pretty well. And, believe it or not, the Saving Private Ryan star was initially hesitant to take on another Toy Story movie for fear there’d be no story left to tell. However, he became hooked on the concept of the toys facing the threat of technology. All of that is a testament to the notion that a good story can really draw someone to a project. So, on that note, what could another TS flick entail?

All I can think of is a story that possibly brings characters like Slinky, Rex, Hamm or even Lilypad to further prominence with their own main storylines. It goes without saying that with each film, the ensemble of characters has grown, so there are plenty of stories to mine from any of them. And, of course, major players like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie would theoretically remain in key roles as well.

It's honestly been interesting to see how Disney and Pixar have continued to expand this franchise following 2010's Toy Story 3, which was thought to be the end of the series. Nevertheless, Pixar figured out how to tell more stories in unique and entertaining ways. It goes without saying that the studios have found success, but they still might want to tread lightly with further installments.

TS5 director Andrew Stanton recently spoke with CinemaBlend about a possible conclusion for the franchise , saying it would have to be told “just right.” The fifth movie’s co-writer, Kenna Harris, also joked it may take 100 movies to get there! (Of course, at that point, I hope kids are still playing with toys.)